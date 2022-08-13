ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

More than 45,000 students return to school in Frederick County, Md.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thousands of students return to school in Frederick County, Md. on Aug. 17. There are more than 45,000 students enrolled in schools in the system which has 68 schools. A total of 38 schools are elementary. There are 13 middle schools, 10 high schools and three public charter schools.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
WJLA

Crossing guards, speed cameras ready for first day of school: Fairfax City police

FAIRFAX, Va. (7New) — This week, 7News reminded you the City of Fairfax would begin photo enforcement with speed cameras near school zones during the 2022-2023 school year. Besides enforcing safe speeds near schools, Fairfax City police say a major part of making sure kids get to and from home safely is having enough crossing guards.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

LIST | Aug. 19-21: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — From concerts to festivals to sunset cruises! If you're looking for something to do in the D.C. region this weekend, check out the list below!. Remember to send us photos/videos of your summer on Chime In. Washington, D.C. Friday, August 19:. Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! at...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
WJLA

DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#County Executive#Certify#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJLA

Metro Yellow Line bridge, tunnel to close for 8 months: What you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is getting ready for another big Metro project starting Saturday, September 10. Barges are being put in place for the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel replacement. Metro's Major Blue Line and Yellow Line construction will rehabilitate the Yellow Line tunnel...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy