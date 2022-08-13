Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Va. AG Jason Miyares says Democrat Commonwealth attorneys aren't charging gun crimes
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Fauquier County, Va. where he joined the superintendent, sheriff, school board members, and others to discuss ideas on how to keep kids safe in school. Before that round table discussion, 7News reporter Nick Minock spoke to Miyares one-on-one for a...
WJLA
Prince George's officials far apart on teacher shortage severity just weeks from reopening
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Public Schools reopen in less than two weeks. They’ll once again be wearing masks, but for the first time since March 2020, they’ll all be in person. "We’ll all begin the first day of school teachers staff...
WJLA
More than 45,000 students return to school in Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thousands of students return to school in Frederick County, Md. on Aug. 17. There are more than 45,000 students enrolled in schools in the system which has 68 schools. A total of 38 schools are elementary. There are 13 middle schools, 10 high schools and three public charter schools.
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Kids ride for free: DC students to receive SmarTrip cards for new school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2022-23 School Year will be available for pickup by students during the first week of DC Public Schools. Officials say new students will be given first priority at their schools to...
WJLA
'It's just unacceptable': DC councilmembers outline school repairs ahead of first day
WASHINGTON (7News) — There are some concerns that D.C. Public Schools will not be ready for students on the first day. 7News reached out to councilmembers who have been touring schools and discussing the number of repairs that need to be made. At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman said she is...
WJLA
Crossing guards, speed cameras ready for first day of school: Fairfax City police
FAIRFAX, Va. (7New) — This week, 7News reminded you the City of Fairfax would begin photo enforcement with speed cameras near school zones during the 2022-2023 school year. Besides enforcing safe speeds near schools, Fairfax City police say a major part of making sure kids get to and from home safely is having enough crossing guards.
WJLA
LIST | Aug. 19-21: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — From concerts to festivals to sunset cruises! If you're looking for something to do in the D.C. region this weekend, check out the list below!. Remember to send us photos/videos of your summer on Chime In. Washington, D.C. Friday, August 19:. Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! at...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJLA
DC Fire investigates 'suspicious substance' at Prettyman Courthouse; ruled non-hazardous
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Fire crews responded to a suspicious substance call at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in D.C. Tuesday afternoon. MPD was also called in to investigate. Jennifer Donelan with D.C. Fire & EMS says the substance is non-hazardous. 7News is working to learn more...
WJLA
Back-to-school citations? Fairfax City police warn speed enforcement cameras coming soon
FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (7News) — Speed enforcement cameras will become operational in Fairfax City starting Monday, August 22 to coincide with the start of the new school year, police said Monday. Cameras have been installed in school zones on Old Lee Highway, Route 236/Main Street, and Jermantown Road, near...
WJLA
DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Prince George's police scramble for solutions, 'concerned' after 5 weekend murders
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — The weekend began with a push for peace at a rally hosted by State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy Friday evening in Seat Pleasant. "I am especially concerned when young people resorting to violence," Braveboy said. "When young people feel like they can take a life."
WJLA
First responders to run emergency response drill at new Va. Silver Line station Wednesday
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — An 11-mile extension to the Silver Line will add six new metro stations in Northern Virginia. The Silver Line’s second phase is set to open this fall, so Wednesday morning first responders are making sure they are ready. At one of those soon-to-open stations...
WJLA
Video shows drivers doing burnouts, donuts in busy Prince George's County intersection
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-second video posted on Twitter shows a small portion of what happened Saturday night at the corner of Annapolis and Harkins Roads in Lanham, Maryland. After sunset, a crowd of around 100 people gathered at the busy intersection to watch muscle cars...
WJLA
Rapper No Savage to appear in court on Tysons Corner Center shooting charges
TYSONS, Va. (7News) — Noah Settles, a D.C. rapper known as No Savage, is scheduled to appear in Fairfax County Circuit Court Monday afternoon on charges related to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center in June. Settles, 22, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Arrest made in June shooting death of landscaper Jason Ford in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD said Monday it has made an arrest in the June 25 murder of landscaper Jason Ford in Northeast Washington. 19-year-old Nelson Davis, of Southeast, D.C, is charged with second-degree murder while armed. Officers responded at 4:47 p.m. to the 1700 block of West Virginia...
WJLA
Metro Yellow Line bridge, tunnel to close for 8 months: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is getting ready for another big Metro project starting Saturday, September 10. Barges are being put in place for the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel replacement. Metro's Major Blue Line and Yellow Line construction will rehabilitate the Yellow Line tunnel...
WJLA
Managers of Ireland's Four Courts to discuss future plans this week after fiery car crash
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Managers of Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, Va., say they plan to discuss future plans this week after a fiery car crash injured over a dozen people at their restaurant last Friday. The Arlington County Police Department said an Uber driver, with a...
WJLA
Hero dog wakes up family during house fire in Frederick County, Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — After a fire broke out at a Frederick County, Maryland home early Monday morning, a dog began barking, waking up the sleeping family members, according to officials. Frederick County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn says crews responded to a working fire in the...
Comments / 0