Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping
(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
Pharmacies in New York allowed to dispense Naloxone without prescription
(Albany, NY) -- With the number of drug overdoses rising across the Empire State each day, action is being taken to try and save people's lives. Starting Monday, Naloxone can be dispensed at pharmacies in New York without a prescription under an order issued by state Health Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett.
Rick Becker announces he intends to run for Senate this November
(Bismarck, ND) -- After a close race at the North Dakota Republican convention earlier this year, Rick Becker has now decided he will run for Senate after all. Becker, who originally lost the delegate vote for an endorsement for Senate to current Senator John Hoeven by a little over 200 votes back in April, says his run is focused on giving people an alternative to a quote "big spending democrat and big a spending republican."
