2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
LCM (50m) Day 5 prelims of the 2022 European Championships in Rome features heats of the women’s 50 freestyle, men’s 50 breaststroke, women’s 100 backstroke, men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 IM, 4×100 mixed freestyle relay, and men’s 1500 freestyle. Notably, the final of the men’s 1500 free will be held tomorrow night (day 6).
Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds
Newly-minted long course 100 freestyle World Record holder David Popovici of Romania still has events to go here in Italy but he is also eyeing Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming...
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
16-Year-Old Lana Pudar Wins Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 1st LC European Champs Medal
LCM (50m) World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) European Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) European Championships Record: 55.89 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) 2020 European Champion: Anna Ntountounaki, GRE/Marie Wattel, FRA – 57.37. Top 8:. Louise Hansson (SWE) — 56.66. Marie...
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
Analia Pigree Misses Semifinals in Women’s 100 Back, Burdisso Out of 200 Fly Semis
LCM (50m) There were two notable semifinals misses in day 5 prelims this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Firstly, Analia Pigree, the women’s 50 backstroke champion from last night, failed to advance to semifinals in the 100 back this morning. After swimming to a new French Record of 27.27 in the 50 last night, Pigree swam a 1:01.24 in the 100 this morning, finishing 10th overall. While 10th would normally be good to advance to semifinals, Pigree was the 3rd-fastest French swimmer in the field, coming in behind Emma Terebo (1:00.52) and Pauline Mahieu (1:00.53). Per European Championships rules, only 2 swimmers per country are permitted to advance beyond prelims in an event, so even though Pigree was in the top 16 this morning, she’s ineligible to advance to semifinals.
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?
Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goal and Her Legacy In Swimming
LCM (50m) Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals. As of publishing, Hosszu has won a whopping 97 medals between the World Championships, European Championships, and Olympic Games:. Event 1st 2nd 3rd. Olympics games 3 1 0. World...
Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
David Popovici Climbing All-Time Rankings of Most Sub-48 Swims in 100 Free
David Popovici is the new men’s 100 freestyle world record holder. He won the event at the 2022 European Championships in a 46.86, 0.05 faster than Cesar Cielo’s previous standard from 2009. Popovici is also the only swimmer in history to crack the 47-second barrier twice in the...
Italian Breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli Will Undergo Minor Knee Surgery After Euros
34-year old Fabio Scozzoli has two things on his mind after the European Championships: knee surgery and his honeymoon. He's still undecided about Paris 2024. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italian breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli will undergo minor surgery on his knee after this week’s European Championships...
Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”
LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other” — Best Quotes from Euros Day 4
LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
Euros Day 5 Flash Quotes: David Popovici Credits Focus to Avoiding Social Media
David Popovici continued to dominate the headlines at the European Championships on Monday, continuing his recent tear in Rome with a world junior record of 1:42.97 to win gold in the men’s 200-meter freestyle final. Fresh off the 100 free world record on Saturday, Popovici’s new personal best in...
After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome
Imogen Clark was out of the pool for 7 days leading in to her inaugural swim on Tuesday at the European Championships. That hardly hindered her results. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible...
Van Niekerk Clinches Breaststroke Trifecta At South African SC Championships
SCM (25m) After having lowered her own 50m breaststroke national record earlier in the meet, 19-year-old Lara van Niekerk ended her 2022 South African Short Course Championships on a high note. Van Niekerk topped the 200m breaststroke podium here in Pietermaritzburg with a final time of 2:22.75, with Rebecca Meder...
Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists
LCM (50m) While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record. Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal. This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander...
Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History
Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
Italy’s Breaststrokers Help The Nation Stay Atop The Euros Medal Table
Italy remains atop the overall swimming medal table through five days' worth of competition at these 2022 European Championships. Current photo via Fabio Cetti.
Mykhailo Romanchuk Speeds Past Paltrinieri to Set Ukrainian 1500 Record – 14:36.10
LCM (50m) World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012 Olympic Games. European Record: 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 14:34.04, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:39.89. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:36.10. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:39.79. Damien...
