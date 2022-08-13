ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, ME

WGME

Report: Windham, Auburn named most desired places to live in country

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Two communities in Maine made the list for the top 10 hottest zip codes in the country, according to Realtor.com, with Auburn taking spot 10 and Windham in fifth place. According to the report, the median listing price in Windham is $505,000. "I live in Windham. I...
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
Mainers are taking extreme measures as drought saps well water

From taking sponge baths to filling watering cans for the garden with frog ponds, some coastal Mainers are taking extreme measures to conserve well water during the drought. They hope that curtailing usage will help their wells from going dry, but they fear it’s not a sure thing. Mainers can be pretty good at making do when times get tough — but doing without water is just plain hard.
