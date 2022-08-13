The GOALS Council is a national strategic advisory council working together to better the game of soccer for the next generation. Its members encompass leaders in their respective youth soccer communities with countless years of experience. The mission was crafted amongst the group and is “to expand participation in soccer by connecting and inspiring current and future athletes, unlocking potential by seeking diversity in our sport, and partnering in our communities to foster a lifelong love of the game.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO