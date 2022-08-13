ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ubbullrun.com

Preseason Profile Javien Cuff

In 19 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation. Javien Cuff came to Buffalo in 2019 from Vero Beach High...
BUFFALO, NY
ubbullrun.com

Preseason Profile Demarco Cuffey

In 21 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation. Demarco Cuffey is a redshirt freshman corner from. Cornerback who played...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Getting $87.5 Million For New Waterfront Activity Center

An old Buffalo Trainshed will reopen and become a waterfront activity center. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $87.5 million is being pumped into the project. The project will reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western (DL&W) Trainshed, located just southeast of Canalside. Old Buffalo Metro Rail Station To Transform Into...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NYS Music

Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans

Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo

You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth#American Football
spectrumlocalnews.com

UB study finds your dog can do more than just tricks

AMHERST, N.Y. — There’s a list of tricks we typically teach our dogs, such as sit, stay, roll over and shake. But what if someone told you your dog can do more than that? That they can even come up with a trick or two themselves? A recent study from University at Buffalo found that is possible.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York

Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
BUFFALO, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status

St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
BUFFALO, NY
bravewords.com

METALLICA - Buffalo, NY T-Shirt & Poster Available Now

Metallica have announce that their Buffalo t-shirt and poster are now available. Says the band: "Get your hands on the official poster, designed by Brian Allen, from yesterday’s show in Buffalo, NY now! Limited quantities are available now in The Metallica Store." The band add: "You can only get...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Now Open: WD Bar & Grille Serves Steakhouse Favorites in Downtown Buffalo

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Get excited, Buffalo foodies: We’ve got some fantastic local restaurant news for you. After being closed throughout the pandemic and beyond, the upstairs restaurant at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino...
BUFFALO, NY
generalaviationnews.com

New York high school wins Aviation Design Challenge

A team from Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career and Technical Center in Cheektowaga, New York, is the winner of the 2022 Aviation Design Challenge from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. A team from Raisbeck Aviation High School in Tukwila, Washington was awarded second place. More than 65 high school teams,...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy