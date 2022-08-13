Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
ubbullrun.com
Preseason Profile Javien Cuff
In 19 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation. Javien Cuff came to Buffalo in 2019 from Vero Beach High...
ubbullrun.com
Preseason Profile Demarco Cuffey
In 21 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation. Demarco Cuffey is a redshirt freshman corner from. Cornerback who played...
Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains
Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
Buffalo Getting $87.5 Million For New Waterfront Activity Center
An old Buffalo Trainshed will reopen and become a waterfront activity center. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $87.5 million is being pumped into the project. The project will reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western (DL&W) Trainshed, located just southeast of Canalside. Old Buffalo Metro Rail Station To Transform Into...
Powerful Talent From The 716 This Week on Homegrown Heat
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
NYS Music
Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans
Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo
You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UB study finds your dog can do more than just tricks
AMHERST, N.Y. — There’s a list of tricks we typically teach our dogs, such as sit, stay, roll over and shake. But what if someone told you your dog can do more than that? That they can even come up with a trick or two themselves? A recent study from University at Buffalo found that is possible.
‘You Are Not Alone': James Hetfield Shares Hope During ‘Fade to Black’ in Buffalo
It's a regular occurrence for James Hetfield to pause for a few moments in the middle of performing "Fade to Black" to connect with the Metallica Family on a deep level. "Hey Buffalo. Can you hear me? I can hear you," Hetfield said before he and his bandmates kicked into the song's bridge at their recent show at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Aug. 11.
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status
St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
'I Got It': An Erie County Fair staple
Many Western New Yorkers come back time-and-time again for one staple at the Erie County Fair every year. That happens to be the “I Got It” tent, everyone’s favorite Bingo-themed game. Read more here:
bravewords.com
METALLICA - Buffalo, NY T-Shirt & Poster Available Now
Metallica have announce that their Buffalo t-shirt and poster are now available. Says the band: "Get your hands on the official poster, designed by Brian Allen, from yesterday’s show in Buffalo, NY now! Limited quantities are available now in The Metallica Store." The band add: "You can only get...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Now Open: WD Bar & Grille Serves Steakhouse Favorites in Downtown Buffalo
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Get excited, Buffalo foodies: We’ve got some fantastic local restaurant news for you. After being closed throughout the pandemic and beyond, the upstairs restaurant at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino...
Western New Yorker performing Thursday at Metallica concert
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week there are two big concerts at Highmark Stadium. However, before the headliner Metallica takes the stage Thursday, another band featuring a musician from Western New York will perform. Kenmore native Patrick Galante is getting what he calls the chance of a lifetime to...
District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
generalaviationnews.com
New York high school wins Aviation Design Challenge
A team from Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career and Technical Center in Cheektowaga, New York, is the winner of the 2022 Aviation Design Challenge from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. A team from Raisbeck Aviation High School in Tukwila, Washington was awarded second place. More than 65 high school teams,...
