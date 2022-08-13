Gonzaga's Truong sisters fight against stereotypes, look to empower younger generations of Asian American athletes

Read full article on original website
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert come to Spokane December 13
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena announced that the metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country rock singer Brantley Gilbert will perform in the Lilac City on December 13. Five Finger Death Punch is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. The band has amassed over 7.6 billion streams, 3 billion video views, and has sold over...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
nbcrightnow.com
Most Spokane students to qualify for taxpayer-funded breakfast and lunch
(The Center Square) – Many students will soon head back to Spokane schools and be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch funded by taxpayers due to a new Washington law. An expansion of the Community Eligibility Provisions program sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, is expected to provide free-to-families meals to more than 12,000 students in Spokane and 92,000 statewide.
Native American comfort food restaurant ‘Indigenous Eats’ opens Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A restaurant serving Native American comfort food opens Monday in Spokane. Indigenous Eats will open to the community with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Owner Jenny Slagle hopes to blend the traditional with contemporary when it comes to native food and...
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools and Spokane Education Association reach labor deal
Spokane Public Schools and the Spokane Education Association reached a three year labor deal. On Mondays, there will be late start.
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
nspiremagazine.com
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
KXLY
Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark
We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
KHQ Right Now
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
Miracle Monday: A new program at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital gets oncology patients up & moving
SPOKANE, Wash. — It might seem counterintuitive initially, but patient care providers are on a mission to get the oncology patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital up and moving around. The new program, the Red Tennis Shoe Program, is sparking some activity in the hospital halls. Mason Diamond enjoys a good challenge, but this athlete was thrown a different kind...
SPS announces late start on Mondays, finalizes agreement with Spokane Education Association
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Spokane Education Association, which will create a later start time on Mondays. The contract ensures a balanced budget for SPS while allowing the district to continue recruiting and retaining teachers and staff, sustain low class...
KHQ Right Now
Texas man indicted for defrauding elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021. According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank account...
Texas man facing federal charges for defrauding Spokane woman of $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash.— An Arlington, Texas man is facing charges in Spokane court for his alleged role in defrauding an elderly Spokane woman of $345,000. 57-year-old David Joseph Osinski is accused of making a fake bank account in Dallas that got money from the victim. According to the indictment, Osinski and others tricked the elderly victim, who was identified as a recent widower, through a romance scheme.
KXLY
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
