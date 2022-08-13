This updated vintage house provides a tasteful glimpse of 19th-century design. In Middleburg’s historic Unison village, 21091 Unison Road is a prime example of a property that has maintained its historic charm throughout the decades without becoming outdated. The 1820 house — also known as “Glatton Folly” — is full of unique details that show off its 19th-century origins, including four fireplaces and two wood-burning stoves that keep the inside cozy. Even with all that antique appeal, updates to the kitchen and bathrooms ensure that the place is in working order — so the new owners can experience the look of the Victorian era without sacrificing the comforts of 21st-century life.

MIDDLEBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO