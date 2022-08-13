ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?

Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan

Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
SB Nation

Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success

Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
