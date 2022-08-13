Read full article on original website
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?
Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp: Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace
Jurgen Klopp isn’t panicking yet, but as Liverpool dropped points for the second straight game to start the Premier League season and injuries are threatening to derail the Reds from a title race in the opening month, it was clear that all is not well at Anfield right now.
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: 'Spurs show they now have fight as well as depth' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
I've been waiting a long time for Tottenham to play as badly as they did against Chelsea and still get a positive result. One of my biggest criticisms of Spurs for many months has been their inability to put in a poor performance and still avoid defeat. All the best...
BBC
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nigeria striker revels in historic goal for Nottingham Forest
Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was delighted his first goal for Nottingham Forest ensured that the club's first Premier League home game in 23 years ended in victory. The 25-year-old bundled in from close range in first-half stoppage time against West Ham United to set his side on the way to a 1-0 win on Sunday.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw
It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
Report: Chelsea Agree Terms With Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei
Chelsea's busy summer looks set to continue, with another promising youth player having reportedly agreed terms ahead of a move.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan
Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Thomas Tuchel says 'match sucked me in' as he and Antonio Conte saw red
Managers marauding down the Stamford Bridge sidelines in celebration or confrontation is hardly a new thing. But even the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho might have raised an eyebrow at the antics of two of his successors in the Chelsea hotseat on Sunday evening. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham head...
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
SB Nation
Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success
Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham: Premier League – as it happened
MBM report: Taiwo Awoniyi struck for Forest before Declan Rice had a penalty saved by Dean Henderson as Steve Cooper’s men clung on for a win
