If you've got some free time this evening, we have a suggestion for something you might want to do as the sun sets. Go outside or on your deck or your terrace, as the case may be, and glance up at the night sky. If you do, you'll be able to see a very special phenomenon. The planet Saturn - yes, that's the one with the rings - will look bigger and brighter than at any other time of the year.
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) I got it. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Bingo) Oh, good. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) Mom, mom, mom, quick, quick. Oh, mom, you're making it harder. MELANIE ZANETTI: (As Mum) OK... BLAIR: There's a lot of make-believe, like the time the dad pretended to be...
"Bullet Train," a new action-comedy film, features a man on a mission to retrieve a suitcase from a high-speed train in Japan. But little does he know that a collection of assassins are riding the same train, all with their own mysterious reasons. Hiroyuki Sanada plays one of these passengers, The Elder, who's there to get revenge on a long-time personal enemy. The Japanese star has a long acting career and is best-known for his roles in action movies like "The Last Samurai," "Mortal Kombat" and "Rush Hour 3." But for "Bullet Train," he had to learn a new skill - improv. His co-star Brad Pitt - you might have heard of him - would add some lines to a scene every now and then, sometimes adding jokes to a serious scene.
There are too few salmon right now in Alaska's Yukon River. That's making it hard for Indigenous residents to feed their families. And it's all made worse by skyrocketing prices at the grocery store. From member station KYUK, Olivia Ebertz reports. OLIVIA EBERTZ, BYLINE: Maggie Westlock is in a grocery...
There's a new option in the pipeline for consumers who want sustainable meat alternatives. Bluu Seafood, based in Germany, is one of a number of companies working to bring lab-grown fish to a plate near you. The company says it's created the first market-ready fish sticks and fish balls from cultivated cells. Chris Dammann is the chief operating officer of Bluu Seafood and joins us now. Welcome.
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires, goats and sheep, 290 of them. The city has revived an age-old fire prevention technique and deployed a platoon of grazing animals to feast away at the dry vegetation that can fuel wildfires. So far, they've munched their way across at least 177 acres of public parkland. And more herds are coming soon to cover even more ground. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Eight years ago, a meteor believed to be from another solar system arrived on Earth. It entered our atmosphere at over 100,000 miles per hour before exploding into hot fragments and falling into the South Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb and his team were the first to spot what might be the first interstellar object to reach our planet. He is a professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, and now he is hoping to launch an expedition to find those fragments at the bottom of the ocean and figure out where the meteor came from. Professor Loeb joins us now. Welcome.
Salman Rushdie was marked for death and celebrated as an icon after writing "The Satanic Verses." Last week's near-fatal attack reminds us of the stakes
EXCLUSIVE: Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired world sales rights to Daphné Baiwir’s feature documentary King On Screen. The film, which centers on the journey of works by legendary horror author Stephen King from the page to cinema and television screens, will premiere at Fantastic Fest in September. Approved by King, the doc features an inside look with the majority of directors who have adapted his work for the screen, showcasing that unique relationship. Included in the picture are The Shawshank Redemption helmer Frank Darabont as well as Mick Garris, Mike Flanagan, Greg Nicotero and more. In 1976, Brian de Palma directed Carrie,...
Here is a documentary for anyone who’s ever suffered from imposter syndrome or ever fantasised about going back in time to their school days, to reverse all those heartbreaks and humiliations. In other words: all of us. In 1995, a 32-year-old failed medical student called Brian MacKinnon became a...
It wouldn’t be a true documentary season without a new entry from the quixotic mind of Werner Herzog. The distinctive Bavarian director, who turns 80 a week ahead of this year’s TIFF, will visit the festival to screen “Theatre of Thought,” a study of the human brain that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of neurological inquiry. “It’s a real science-meets-poetry kind of exploration,” TIFF documentary programmer Thom Powers said. “He’s exploring the landscape inside our skulls. He also asks if fish have souls and how a tightrope walker conquers fear. It’s an intersection of conspiracy theories, science, and imagination.” Among the awards...
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kitsch and Kate Mara are among the cast of a new scripted biker gang audio series. The Waco star and House of Cards star are lending their voices to Koz, a scripted podcast series that tells the true story of Special Agent Darrin Kozlowski, who spent two decades climbing the ranks of the most ruthless biker gangs in America, all while working undercover for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The series, which launches on September 15, has been ordered by Audible as part of a multi-project slate deal with podcast studio At Will Media. Koz uses a mix of...
Today, NPR begins a celebration of sweat - everything you wanted to know about sweat but were too hot to ask. Our science desk explores sweat science as a public service. NPR's Joe Palca kicks things off. JOE PALCA, BYLINE: When my editor asked me to do this story, I...
