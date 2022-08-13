Explore the sights and attractions in California’s biggest inland city and enjoy the different activities and fun things to do with kids in Fresno!. Fresno is a landlocked city offering infinite leisure and entertainment possibilities for the whole family. Apart from being famous for its agriculture with massive farmlands rich in fresh produce, it is also a thriving city in terms of history, art, music, tourism, and more. No matter what kind of attractions and activities you’re looking for, you’re always bound to find many fun things to do with kids in Fresno!

