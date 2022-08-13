ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

csufresno.edu

Students and alumni remember late English professor

Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California Simonian Farms

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — You do not typically have to go too far to find a produce stand in the Central Valley but there is one place people will travel out of their way for. Simonian Farms is just southeast of Fresno and this produce market offers more than just fresh fruit and vegetables.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members

Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser. This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles. Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation

What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
FRESNO, CA
primewomen.com

11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast

The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance

California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

U.S. Navy Blue Angels is being rehomed to Atwater

The Castle Air Museum in Atwater is receiving a new plane to add to its collection. A former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet is currently being transported through several states to get to California. The aircraft had to be disassembled a bit to fit onto a big rig. Once...
ATWATER, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Excessive Heat Watch All Week

HANFORD—The National Weather Service Hanford has issued an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Tuesday, 8.16.2022, through Friday, 8.20.22. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from 104 to 109 degrees are expected. It all starts with a warming trend for Sunday and Monday. San Joaquin Valley. Coastal Range. Lower...
HANFORD, CA
4kids.com

15 Fun Things To Do with Kids in Fresno

Explore the sights and attractions in California’s biggest inland city and enjoy the different activities and fun things to do with kids in Fresno!. Fresno is a landlocked city offering infinite leisure and entertainment possibilities for the whole family. Apart from being famous for its agriculture with massive farmlands rich in fresh produce, it is also a thriving city in terms of history, art, music, tourism, and more. No matter what kind of attractions and activities you’re looking for, you’re always bound to find many fun things to do with kids in Fresno!
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family and friends hold vigil for missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter. A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance. Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Diego woman signed dead mom’s Madera County ballot, arrested, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from San Diego has pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in Madera County after officials say they received her mother’s ballot in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election – months after her mother had been pronounced dead. According to Madera County officials, the Register of Voters had issued […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Selma couple caught in Vegas during record breaking monsoon season

Las Vegas has seen yet another wet night as its monsoon rain flood streets and casinos. A Selma couple currently on vacation in Las Vegas got there just in time to be hit with the record-breaking monsoon rainfall. “It was pouring down rain inside the building, all the water was...
LAS VEGAS, NV

