Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
csufresno.edu
Students and alumni remember late English professor
Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California Simonian Farms
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — You do not typically have to go too far to find a produce stand in the Central Valley but there is one place people will travel out of their way for. Simonian Farms is just southeast of Fresno and this produce market offers more than just fresh fruit and vegetables.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members
Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser. This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles. Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis...
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
GV Wire
Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation
What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
primewomen.com
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast
The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sjvsun.com
Report: Valley Children’s naming rights deal to cost Fresno State millions
Fresno State’s naming rights deal with Valley Children’s for its football stadium is reportedly going to cost the university millions of dollars. One year ago, Fresno State announced a 10-year, $10 million agreement with Valley Children’s to rename the former Bulldog Stadium. As part of the agreement,...
thesungazette.com
Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance
California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
sjvsun.com
First Top 25 rankings out for college football season. Where does Fresno St. stand?
Coming off a 10-3 season and a head coaching change, Fresno State enters the 2022 season with the highest expectations in the Mountain West among voters in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Fresno State did not crack the Top 25 in the first AP Poll of the season –...
‘Abortion is evil’: Fresno councilmember against $1M for Planned Parenthood
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to send $1 million of state funds to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte was denounced by Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld on Tuesday – describing the move as “a complete misuse of taxpayer money.” Bredefeld’s rejection of the proposal came two days before the motion is scheduled to be heard […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
U.S. Navy Blue Angels is being rehomed to Atwater
The Castle Air Museum in Atwater is receiving a new plane to add to its collection. A former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet is currently being transported through several states to get to California. The aircraft had to be disassembled a bit to fit onto a big rig. Once...
sierranewsonline.com
Excessive Heat Watch All Week
HANFORD—The National Weather Service Hanford has issued an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Tuesday, 8.16.2022, through Friday, 8.20.22. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from 104 to 109 degrees are expected. It all starts with a warming trend for Sunday and Monday. San Joaquin Valley. Coastal Range. Lower...
KTVU FOX 2
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
4kids.com
15 Fun Things To Do with Kids in Fresno
Explore the sights and attractions in California’s biggest inland city and enjoy the different activities and fun things to do with kids in Fresno!. Fresno is a landlocked city offering infinite leisure and entertainment possibilities for the whole family. Apart from being famous for its agriculture with massive farmlands rich in fresh produce, it is also a thriving city in terms of history, art, music, tourism, and more. No matter what kind of attractions and activities you’re looking for, you’re always bound to find many fun things to do with kids in Fresno!
sierranewsonline.com
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
Family and friends hold vigil for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter. A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance. Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on […]
San Diego woman signed dead mom’s Madera County ballot, arrested, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from San Diego has pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in Madera County after officials say they received her mother’s ballot in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election – months after her mother had been pronounced dead. According to Madera County officials, the Register of Voters had issued […]
KMPH.com
Selma couple caught in Vegas during record breaking monsoon season
Las Vegas has seen yet another wet night as its monsoon rain flood streets and casinos. A Selma couple currently on vacation in Las Vegas got there just in time to be hit with the record-breaking monsoon rainfall. “It was pouring down rain inside the building, all the water was...
Comments / 0