Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California Simonian Farms
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — You do not typically have to go too far to find a produce stand in the Central Valley but there is one place people will travel out of their way for. Simonian Farms is just southeast of Fresno and this produce market offers more than just fresh fruit and vegetables.
sierranewsonline.com
Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!
SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
yourcentralvalley.com
HS football player to watch: Marshel Sanders
FRESNO, Calif. – Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders has several siblings that have gone on to play at the next level, and Marshel appears to be next in line. Sanders, who is also a good basketball player for the Golden Eagles, currently holds four football scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State.
thesungazette.com
Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market
Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
thesungazette.com
Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance
California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
‘Abortion is evil’: Fresno councilmember against $1M for Planned Parenthood
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to send $1 million of state funds to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte was denounced by Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld on Tuesday – describing the move as “a complete misuse of taxpayer money.” Bredefeld’s rejection of the proposal came two days before the motion is scheduled to be heard […]
Evacuation warnings lifted in Wishon Fire outside Porterville
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings for a pair of Tulare County communities issued in response to the Wishon Fire were lifted Tuesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials announced that all evacuation warnings were lifted for Wishon Camp and Doyle Springs. The CHP has also lifted all road closures. The […]
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
Family and friends hold vigil for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter. A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance. Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on […]
Authorities looking for arson suspect in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers and investigators are looking for a person who allegedly set multiple fires along the railroad tracks in central Fresno. According to the Fresno Fire Department, fire crews were called around 9:43 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspect lighting grass fires along the railroad tracks from Van Ness […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Do you know him? Fresno man found dead in canal, relatives wanted
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a man found dead in a Fresno canal last month are being asked to come forward by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 59-year-old Antonio Aguilar was found on July 19 by workers clearing trash from a canal at Barstow and Westlawn avenues in Fresno. His body was […]
KMPH.com
Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
Fresno man wins $50,000 on game show 'The $100,000 Pyramid'
Fresno resident Brazz Brazzell won big Sunday night on ABC's $100,000 Pyramid game show.
KMPH.com
12-year-old arrested after attempting to drive to Sacramento from Hanford, causing chase
A 12-year-old boy from Hanford was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen mini-van near Riverdale. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were in the area when a large cloud of dust caught their attention. According to a resident a mini-van hit an...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members
Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser. This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles. Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis...
Fire in wall damages apartment complex in Visalia
VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire inside a wall damaged an apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of East Houston Ave. at 5:09 p.m. for a residential structure fire. When the first fire unit arrived, they reported smoke coming from an […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Schools closely monitoring high temperatures
VISALIA, Calif. ( – As students return to the classroom, these high temperatures may literally keep them inside the classroom. Several school districts including Visalia Unified say they are closely monitoring the temperatures and their students. These are not new to the Central Valley, but districts are preparing for that worst-case scenario.
