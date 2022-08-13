ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California Simonian Farms

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — You do not typically have to go too far to find a produce stand in the Central Valley but there is one place people will travel out of their way for. Simonian Farms is just southeast of Fresno and this produce market offers more than just fresh fruit and vegetables.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!

SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

HS football player to watch: Marshel Sanders

FRESNO, Calif. – Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders has several siblings that have gone on to play at the next level, and Marshel appears to be next in line. Sanders, who is also a good basketball player for the Golden Eagles, currently holds four football scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State.
FRESNO, CA
Madera, CA
Sanger, CA
Madera, CA
thesungazette.com

Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market

Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance

California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia

VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family and friends hold vigil for missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter. A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance. Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities looking for arson suspect in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers and investigators are looking for a person who allegedly set multiple fires along the railroad tracks in central Fresno. According to the Fresno Fire Department, fire crews were called around 9:43 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspect lighting grass fires along the railroad tracks from Van Ness […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members

Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser. This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles. Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire in wall damages apartment complex in Visalia

VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire inside a wall damaged an apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of East Houston Ave. at 5:09 p.m. for a residential structure fire. When the first fire unit arrived, they reported smoke coming from an […]
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Schools closely monitoring high temperatures

VISALIA, Calif. ( – As students return to the classroom, these high temperatures may literally keep them inside the classroom. Several school districts including Visalia Unified say they are closely monitoring the temperatures and their students. These are not new to the Central Valley, but districts are preparing for that worst-case scenario.
VISALIA, CA

