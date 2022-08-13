Read full article on original website
Even with Fed boost, wind power challenges remain
Large wind turbines have become a common sight in America from Texas up through the Dakotas. Still, wind power accounts for less than 10% of the nation's electricity generation. Now, the Inflation Reduction Act that's awaiting President Biden's signature extends a tax credit for wind energy production through 2025. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters reports on some of the hurdles the industry will face in ramping up production.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
How cities around the world are planning for climate change
The heaviest rainfall in more than a century this past week has spurred South Korea to take massive steps to make the country more prepared for the impacts of climate change. The city of Seoul announced it will spend more than a billion dollars to build massive underground holding tanks to prevent flooding. And it also vowed to prohibit people from living in basement apartments, like the one where one family drowned. The flooding is just one example of how cities around the world will be affected by climate change. Joining us now to explore how is Eric Chu, an assistant professor at the University of California, Davis. He does a lot of work on climate change and urban planning. Thank you for joining us.
U.S. judge reinstates Biden administration's federal oil, gas leasing pause
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. circuit judge on Wednesday reinstated the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters, a key piece of the president's climate change strategy.
US retail sales flatline in July as gas prices fall
US retail sales held steady in July as gas prices fell sharply, but the new data released Wednesday showed consumers are still spending, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive interest rate hikes. "Despite the flat headline reading, the core retail sales figures in July show the consumer has staying power," Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said.
The Inflation Reduction Act becomes law
We begin this hour with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson and news of a fiery crash at the U.S. Capitol overnight. Hi, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hi there, Ayesha. RASCOE: So what do we know about this incident?. LIASSON: What we know is that just after 4 a.m., a...
