A spokesperson for the author Salman Rushdie said he is continuing to recover from a knife attack on Friday as he was about to begin a speaking event in upstate New York. In an update on his recovery, Rushdie's agent told the Associated Press that the author is now off a ventilator and able to talk again, although he remains seriously wounded. The attack was shocking on many levels. Although Rushdie has been a target of violent extremists since the publication of his novel "The Satanic Verses" more than 30 years ago - a controversy that required him to take extreme security precautions for more than a decade - Rushdie has made many public appearances since, in defense of his own work and of artistic expression more broadly.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO