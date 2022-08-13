ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJCL

Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD investigates shooting on Rucker Lane

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning. The Statesboro police responded to a call Saturday morning of shots fired on Rucker Lane at 111 South Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings on the ground, damaged vehicles, and a ground-floor […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Missing Bryan Co. woman found safe

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s office O’Hare has been found. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman in need of medication. Betty O’Hare, 48, has been missing since Monday evening wearing light blue pants...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County ambulances facing backups at local hospitals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say their ambulances are waiting hours to drop off patients, taking them away from responding to other calls. Phil Koster, chief of operations, explains it typically takes 25 minutes for an ambulance to pick a patient up, drop them off at the hospital and get back […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.  When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person.  The […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

