wtoc.com
Neighbors address shooting that killed one person in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors are speaking out after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Port Wentworth. It all happened in the Rice Creek neighborhood Saturday night. One man has now been charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Several people that live there say...
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
WTGS
Man shot multiple times outside Hinesville hookah lounge: Police investigating
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was shot multiple times Sunday morning outside of a business. According to an incident report filed by a Hinesville police officer, officials responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. When police arrived, they met with...
WTGS
Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
Statesboro PD investigates shooting on Rucker Lane
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning. The Statesboro police responded to a call Saturday morning of shots fired on Rucker Lane at 111 South Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings on the ground, damaged vehicles, and a ground-floor […]
Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
blufftontoday.com
Police investigating fatal wreck on Interstate 95 Monday in Jasper County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday morning in Jasper County, according to officials. Michael Johnson, 72, of Port St. Lucie, Fla, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the accident, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken said Monday afternoon. The...
wtoc.com
Missing Bryan Co. woman found safe
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s office O’Hare has been found. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman in need of medication. Betty O’Hare, 48, has been missing since Monday evening wearing light blue pants...
WTGS
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 278 in Beaufort County: SCHP
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 278 and Pinckney Colony Road Tuesday at 3:55 p.m, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). The driver of a 2019 Toyota pick-up attempted to turn onto Highway...
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
wtoc.com
New stop light tentatively set to turn on Wednesday on Dean Forest Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on your route tentatively set to start on Wednesday. That intersection typically has over a thousand cars go through it during rush hour each day. Wednesday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WJCL
Investigation underway after vacant Savannah home catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Savannah caught fire on Sunday. It happened at Skidaway Road and 37th Street. No one was physically hurt. This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
Chatham County ambulances facing backups at local hospitals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say their ambulances are waiting hours to drop off patients, taking them away from responding to other calls. Phil Koster, chief of operations, explains it typically takes 25 minutes for an ambulance to pick a patient up, drop them off at the hospital and get back […]
wtoc.com
Man seriously injured after overnight shooting near Savannah’s Bay St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting early this morning. Police say it happened on the 300 block of Williamson street, just off of West Bay St. The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word of his condition at this time.
1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person. The […]
