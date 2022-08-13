Watch now: Vols guard Edwards passes on what he's learned to next generation of ballplayers

The Kingsport community has warmed my heart immensely with its amazing response during the recent collection of items I had for Letcher County, Kentucky, flood victims. I was born and raised in a small community of McRoberts in Letcher County, and I felt compelled to help the many, many people there who lost everything in this horrific disaster. A rental truck full of a large variety of things was delivered to two distribution locations on Aug. 9.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO