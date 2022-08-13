ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Watch now: Vols guard Edwards passes on what he's learned to next generation of ballplayers

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kingsport Times-News

Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Am

JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a 6-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wishon, Ivester working toward playing time

JOHNSON CITY — The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Each redshirt freshman simply wants to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WHNT-TV

Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Hilltoppers strike early, topple 'Blazers in season opener

JOHNSON CITY — It didn’t take long for Science Hill’s girls soccer team to announce its authority. The Lady Hilltoppers scored three times in the first 12 minutes — the first two goals by Riley Jones — and rolled to a 5-0 win over Daniel Boone in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night at Tipton Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Lady Vikings drop Pioneers in straight sets

JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night. Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mitchell wins Tillinghast Invitational with record-tying final-round 64

JOHNSON CITY — Matt Mitchell had never seen the golf course at Johnson City Country Club before this week, but he certainly found it to his liking. Mitchell won the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday, tying the tournament record with a closing 8-under-par 64. That left the 47-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from the Nashville area at 9-under 135 and three strokes clear of the field.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Indians thump Wolves in opener

KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park. Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure

Kingsport officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities are being held during school hours at the auditorium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bare takes Shootout at the Gap victory

BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap at Volunteer Speedway. Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, took over...
BULLS GAP, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen's Guinn named Appy League manager of the year

Kingsport’s Mike Guinn was named the Appalachian League manager of the year after leading the Axmen to a 37-17 record and the league championship, the Appy League announced Monday. “I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League manager of the year,” Axmen General Manager Logan Davis...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport stepped up to help Kentucky flood victims

The Kingsport community has warmed my heart immensely with its amazing response during the recent collection of items I had for Letcher County, Kentucky, flood victims. I was born and raised in a small community of McRoberts in Letcher County, and I felt compelled to help the many, many people there who lost everything in this horrific disaster. A rental truck full of a large variety of things was delivered to two distribution locations on Aug. 9.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU ninth in nation among Fortune’s Best Online MSN Programs in 2022

East Tennessee State University ranks ninth in the nation among Fortune Education’s Best Online Master’s in Nursing (MSN) Programs in 2022. Recognizing that classrooms are “no longer physical but virtual,” Fortune Education aims to guide readers in “navigating this new, rich and somewhat overwhelming world of education.” Its rankings are developed and produced by its editorial staff.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park

Hundreds of Canadian Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many of the geese nesting in Tennessee are non-migratory.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sunflowers in a rainstorm

Sunflowers planted near Exit 20 of Interstate 26 in Johnson City soak up the rain from a recent late afternoon thunderstorm. The local weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each day this week.
