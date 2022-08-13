Watch now: Vols guard Edwards passes on what he's learned to next generation of ballplayers

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
NET football: Dobyns-Bennett aims to live up to lofty standards
KINGSPORT — There’s a higher standard at Dobyns-Bennett. While many teams would be thrilled with last season’s 7-4 campaign, it was disappointing for an Indians team coming off back-to-back Big East Conference titles.
Kingsport Times-News
Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Am
JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a 6-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
Kingsport Times-News
Wishon, Ivester working toward playing time
JOHNSON CITY — The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Each redshirt freshman simply wants to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season.
WHNT-TV
Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting.
Kingsport Times-News
Dinwiddie back for another crack at Blackthorn in Tennessee Senior Amateur
JONESBOROUGH — The last time we saw Tim Dinwiddie and Danny Green together at Blackthorn Club, they were battling it out for the 2012 Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship. They’ll be on the same golf course again this week, some 10 years later, although they won’t be competing against each other.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Hilltoppers strike early, topple 'Blazers in season opener
JOHNSON CITY — It didn’t take long for Science Hill’s girls soccer team to announce its authority. The Lady Hilltoppers scored three times in the first 12 minutes — the first two goals by Riley Jones — and rolled to a 5-0 win over Daniel Boone in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night at Tipton Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline fast approaching to register for First District Senior Olympics
JOHNSON CITY — Calling all Northeast Tennessee senior athletes. Time is running out to register for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics. The games will be held Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 at venues around Kingsport and Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Lady Vikings drop Pioneers in straight sets
JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night. Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.
Kingsport Times-News
Mitchell wins Tillinghast Invitational with record-tying final-round 64
JOHNSON CITY — Matt Mitchell had never seen the golf course at Johnson City Country Club before this week, but he certainly found it to his liking. Mitchell won the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday, tying the tournament record with a closing 8-under-par 64. That left the 47-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from the Nashville area at 9-under 135 and three strokes clear of the field.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Indians thump Wolves in opener
KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park. Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Sullivan East at West Ridge volleyball
West Ridge and Sullivan East jump-started volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee with a nonconference showdown Monday in Blountville. The Lady Wolves prevailed in four sets, winning 25-18, 7-25, 25-23, 25-13.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure
Kingsport officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities are being held during school hours at the auditorium.
Kingsport Times-News
Bare takes Shootout at the Gap victory
BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap at Volunteer Speedway. Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, took over...
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen's Guinn named Appy League manager of the year
Kingsport’s Mike Guinn was named the Appalachian League manager of the year after leading the Axmen to a 37-17 record and the league championship, the Appy League announced Monday. “I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League manager of the year,” Axmen General Manager Logan Davis...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport stepped up to help Kentucky flood victims
The Kingsport community has warmed my heart immensely with its amazing response during the recent collection of items I had for Letcher County, Kentucky, flood victims. I was born and raised in a small community of McRoberts in Letcher County, and I felt compelled to help the many, many people there who lost everything in this horrific disaster. A rental truck full of a large variety of things was delivered to two distribution locations on Aug. 9.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU ninth in nation among Fortune’s Best Online MSN Programs in 2022
East Tennessee State University ranks ninth in the nation among Fortune Education’s Best Online Master’s in Nursing (MSN) Programs in 2022. Recognizing that classrooms are “no longer physical but virtual,” Fortune Education aims to guide readers in “navigating this new, rich and somewhat overwhelming world of education.” Its rankings are developed and produced by its editorial staff.
Kingsport Times-News
Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park
Hundreds of Canadian Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many of the geese nesting in Tennessee are non-migratory.
Kingsport Times-News
Sunflowers in a rainstorm
Sunflowers planted near Exit 20 of Interstate 26 in Johnson City soak up the rain from a recent late afternoon thunderstorm. The local weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each day this week.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE tables several motions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to table several motions regarding issues like staffing stipends, raises and new hires at its meeting on Aug. 11.
