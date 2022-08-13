Read full article on original website
'The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!' featuring Bow Bow, Keri Hilson, others coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip-hop and R&B reunion is on its way to Louisville. "The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!" is making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16. Headliners include Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson, with performances by the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boys and others.
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
New 'Raspberry Rally' cookie to be Girl Scouts' first-ever online-only offering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced the creation of a brand new cookie. The Raspberry Rally is described as a "thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating." The new cookie will be the first Girl Scout item to be...
Gold Bar, A Popular Hotspot for LouCity and Racing Louisville Fans, To Close On Aug. 27
Gold Bar, a Butchertown bar popular with LouCity and Racing Louisville fans, will close this month. The bar announced on social media this morning that its last day will be Saturday, Aug. 27. The post read:. “For two shining, golden years, we’ve been humbled to serve our city. We opened...
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (8/15)
It’s Monday, that’s reason enough to headbang to some metal. This week’s show is a special birthday show for bartender Fergie and will have music by Shi (described as Depressive Suicidal Stoner Doom Metal) and REDIVIDER (described as Slamming Death Metal). Mag Bar. $10 | 5 p.m.
R.I.P. Jeff Kern, co-founder of Kern’s Korner
There was sad news last week. Longtime operator of Kern’s Korner dies, by Haley Cawthon (Louisville Business First) The staff at a neighborhood bar and grill is grieving the loss of its longtime operator. Jeff Kern ran Kern’s Korner with his brother, Bob Kern Jr., from the 1990s until 2016, when the business was sold to its current owner, Clay Shulhafer. The business, located at 2600 Bardstown Road, announced Jeff’s passing in a Facebook post.
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
WorldFest, Hike, Bike & Paddle returning to Louisville Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guests will soon be able to explore cultures from around the world in Louisville. WorldFest is returning Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, on the Belvedere for its 20th anniversary. The annual festival features three entertainment stages, vendors, international foods, clothing and arts and crafts representing more...
Project Linus Louisville donates blankets to help children cope with adversity
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Project Linus is there to lend a blanket in times of need. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some "blanketeers" Tuesday morning to spread some love one stitch at a time. Project Linus is a national nonprofit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children who need...
Louisville 2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing their second open-heart surgery, 2-year-old Clay went home on Monday. Clay was born in Nov. 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old. Despite...
29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville
Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
Louisville nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Washer Park project repurposing 127-year-old building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 127-year-old building in a park in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood is being repurposed. Bridge Kids International (BKI) broke ground Tuesday to renovate the building in Ben Washer Park on West Kentucky Street near Old Louisville. The nonprofit will use the building as its headquarters and for...
Tickets now on sale for Fall Meet at Keeneland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet are now on sale. Racing runs from Oct. 7-29. General Admission tickets are $7 in advance, and day-of tickets are $10. Season passes are $40. Keeneland will continue to limit daily attendance to approximately 20,000 fans. The culmination of...
New perks announced for Bourbon & Beyond ticket holders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is a month away, and there are some new opportunities for ticket holders this year. The four-day music festival is teaming up with the Zelle payment app to offer some deals. We're told there will be faster entry, exclusive bourbon tastings with Fred...
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
Kentucky's Irate Fest's solid lineup sets them apart in battle for core-based audience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rock festivals have come and gone over the years throughout the United States, but the inaugural Irate Fest in Kentucky just might the key ingredients to stick around for a while. The Irate Fest, which is set for Aug. 26-28 and is hosted at the MG Prime...
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
