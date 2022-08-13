ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (8/15)

It’s Monday, that’s reason enough to headbang to some metal. This week’s show is a special birthday show for bartender Fergie and will have music by Shi (described as Depressive Suicidal Stoner Doom Metal) and REDIVIDER (described as Slamming Death Metal). Mag Bar. $10 | 5 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

R.I.P. Jeff Kern, co-founder of Kern’s Korner

There was sad news last week. Longtime operator of Kern’s Korner dies, by Haley Cawthon (Louisville Business First) The staff at a neighborhood bar and grill is grieving the loss of its longtime operator. Jeff Kern ran Kern’s Korner with his brother, Bob Kern Jr., from the 1990s until 2016, when the business was sold to its current owner, Clay Shulhafer. The business, located at 2600 Bardstown Road, announced Jeff’s passing in a Facebook post.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WorldFest, Hike, Bike & Paddle returning to Louisville Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guests will soon be able to explore cultures from around the world in Louisville. WorldFest is returning Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, on the Belvedere for its 20th anniversary. The annual festival features three entertainment stages, vendors, international foods, clothing and arts and crafts representing more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville

Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tickets now on sale for Fall Meet at Keeneland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet are now on sale. Racing runs from Oct. 7-29. General Admission tickets are $7 in advance, and day-of tickets are $10. Season passes are $40. Keeneland will continue to limit daily attendance to approximately 20,000 fans. The culmination of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New perks announced for Bourbon & Beyond ticket holders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is a month away, and there are some new opportunities for ticket holders this year. The four-day music festival is teaming up with the Zelle payment app to offer some deals. We're told there will be faster entry, exclusive bourbon tastings with Fred...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
MARION COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
SHELBYVILLE, KY

