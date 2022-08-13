UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.So far, no arrests have been made.

