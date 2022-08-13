Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Women’s Soccer HC Nikki Izzo-Brown on Outlook of Team This Season
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown talked with the media, including WVSN, about the outlook for her team this season on August 15, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Special Teams Coordinator/ILB Coach Jeff Koonz on Why Return Game Will be More Explosive
West Virginia Special Teams Coordinator/ILB Coach Jeff Koonz spoke to the media, including Logan Carney of WVSN, about why the return game will be more explosive and the new additions fitting in on August 15, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OL Wyatt Milum on Transition to LT, Growth as a Player
West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum explained his transition to the left side and growth as a player while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on August 13, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 C Matthew Gilhool to Unofficially Visit WVU This Weekend
2024 center Matthew Gilhool will be unofficially visiting West Virginia on Saturday, per Travis Branham of 247 Sports. Gilhool is a 6-foot-10 prospect from Elizabethtown, PA. Gilhool is heading into his junior season at Elizabethtown Area High School. Gilhool also plays for Philly Pride on the AAU circuit. West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer to Gilhool back on July 25. The Pennsylvania native has picked up offers from Bryant, Mississippi State, Penn State, Rutgers and St. John’s. Gilhool visited Penn State back in June and has interest from many high-major schools around the country.
wvsportsnow.com
Will Pitt be WVU Offensive Line’s Toughest Challenge?
The Backyard Brawl will be the toughest challenge all season for WVU’s offensive line, according to offensive line coach Matt Moore. “They’re really good up front,” said Moore. “Everyone of my guys are going to have to play their ‘A’ game to be able to stay in that stadium with those guys.”
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 Prospect RHP Tucker DeLisle Commits to WVU Baseball
Manager Randy Mazey and West Virginia baseball continue retooling the program, this time by officially landing a pitcher commit. Tucker DeLisle, who is about to be a Junior at Springside Chesnut Hill Academy in the Philadelphia, PA area, announced on Twitter Saturday night that he has committed to continue his playing career at WVU. DesLisle will finish high school and then officially become a Mountaineer.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists
The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky, Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, leaving Western Kentucky after committing in January. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the ex-Mountaineer back in the transfer portal. Doege entered the transfer portal in December 2021, leaving WVU’s program after three seasons. Doege...
Antelope Valley Press
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned, in July 2021, that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, now in beta testing before going to mass market.
woay.com
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
wajr.com
After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Eliminating free parking will worsen economic pressure on students
Finding free parking in Morgantown already seemed like an impossible feat for students. Now, with a parking fee at the Coliseum, it will only get worse. Earlier this month, University officials announced they would be adding a parking fee at the Coliseum to pay for ongoing construction and maintenance. And it's unclear whether the fee will be here to stay in future years.
Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.So far, no arrests have been made.
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
WDTV
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
