Jets' Quincy Williams Takes Responsibility After 'Egregiously Awful' Hit on Jalen Hurts

Coaches and players on the Eagles' sideline had every right to be furious after Jets linebacker Quincy Williams sent Philadelphia's quarterback Jalen Hurts flying with a dirty hit on Friday night.

In a preseason game, with Hurts heading to the sideline after scrambling to his right, Williams drilled the QB, smashing into him with his helmet. Hurts was already out of bounds by the time Williams made contact, an easy unnecessary roughness call for the nearby official.

"Egregiously awful from Quincy, and he knows that. He knows better," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said to reporters after the game, a win for Gang Green. "Those are the plays that Quincy has to get out of his game if he wants to become the linebacker that I think he can be, that we all think he can be."

Williams' hit didn't just put Hurts in danger of getting injured. It also gave Philadelphia an extra 15 yards on what would've been fourth down, extending their opening drive (which resulted in a touchdown).

Yes, it's the preseason—so the Eagles scoring a few plays later meant nothing—but those are the types of mistakes that keep a team from winning games when contests really do count.

"It’s one thing to make a mistake in the game, it’s another thing to make a mistake that leads to points, touchdowns," Saleh added. "It’s a good drive, we’re off the field, Jalen is a phenomenal quarterback, and to stop them, hold them to a field goal after giving up an explosive, pretty good showing for the first drive. Then to have that happen extends the drive. Anytime you extend the drive like that it’s probably going to lead to bigger points."

Williams seemed to acknowledge his error after the fact, speaking to Rich Cimini of ESPN after the win.

"I should've slowed down. It was dumb on me," the linebacker told Cimini . "That was really it. It was like of like one of those learning moments. Just let up. I wasn't paying attention to where the sideline was."

