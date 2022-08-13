Read full article on original website
DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama Defense Rising to Expectations
When it comes to the quest for the 2022 national title, the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive unit is ready to step up and show out. Safety DeMarcco Hellams, returning for his senior season, said, "The best thing about this defense is we're not shying away from any expectations that we have for ourselves. We go out and we attack every day with the Bama mindset."
18 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Slade Bolden
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 18 days, so let's look at recent Bama wideout Slade Bolden. Slade Bolden suited...
DeMarcco Hellams: We Attack Every Day with the Bama Mindset.”
The Alabama defense has some lofty expectations heading into the fall — whether it’s from the media, fans or within their own locker room. Either way the Crimson Tide aren’t shying away from the immense pressure. "I think the best thing about this defense is we're not...
Nick Saban Prepping Alabama for Its Next Football Evolution
In 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, the coach has won national championships with stifling defenses and wide-open offenses. So what will he do next?
Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates
Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
ESPN names Alabama's biggest question mark heading into 2022 season
The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season as No. 1 in nearly every ranking and poll that is released ahead of Week 1. Nick Saban’s squad will be favored to win every game this year and is expected to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game with a perfect record.
Former Alabama Quarterback Lands on NFL Top 100 List
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones landed at No. 85 on the NFL's Top 100 list. The rankings are voted on by current players in the league which determines the top 100 players in the NFL in 2022. The former national champion was drafted at No. 15 overall in the 2021...
Terrion Arnold Continues to Shine in Fall Camp
Alabama has a number of players competing for the two starting cornerback positions but one name that consistently has been brought into the discussion is redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold. The Tide are a week and a half into fall camp and Arnold has certainly caught the eye of head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Is the Tide Quarterback Room the best in the Country?
Earlier this week former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young spoke to the media and in the media scrum he made mention of the great QB room that currently presides here at Alabama. Young was asked about progress the QBs have made during Fall Camp. ''I'm excited for both of those...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Nick Saban Takes a Friendly Shot at Stephen A. Smith for His Return to ESPN
Nick Saban has got jokes, and pulled no punches for Stephen A. Smith in his return to “First Take.”. Smith made his return to the popular ESPN show on Monday after being absent for most of the summer due to rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Some big names in the...
Texans Teammate Delivers Touching Tribute To John Metchie III
In the Houston Texans' preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints this week, Texans wideout Jalen Camp made a heartwarming tribute to his teammate and former Crimson Tide star, John Metchie III. Camp hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game and after securing the...
Former UAB Tight End Hayden Pittman to the WWE
Hayden Pittman formerly of the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers has signed to the WWE. This past Wednesday the former tight end could be seen on the UAB Football twitter sitting with now head creative executive Paul LeVesque also known by his ring name Triple H, who offered Pittman a chance to work out in the WWE performance training gym in Florida.
Tuscaloosa Native on List of Favorites to be Mr. Football 2022
Tuscaloosa, AL -- Senior quarterback Ethan Crawford has been named to the preseason Mr. Football list leading up to the start of this years high school football season. The selection comes with little surprise after Crawford lead the Patriots to last years 6A semi-finals. The 6' 2 dual-threat was selected...
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
UA president talks record freshman enrollment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell spoke to the media Monday about the school's record enrollment of freshmen. Bell said he expects the record to be broken this year. Learn more in the video above. "I do expect we will eclipse that and we will...
University of Alabama president highlights successes from enrollment to new construction
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s president spent some time Monday morning, highlighting what’s going on and what to expect in 2022 at UA. UA says incoming freshman enrollment will likely break a record. Last year around 7,600 freshmen enrolled. This fall, that number will be more than 8,000.
