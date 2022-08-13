ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama Defense Rising to Expectations

When it comes to the quest for the 2022 national title, the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive unit is ready to step up and show out. Safety DeMarcco Hellams, returning for his senior season, said, "The best thing about this defense is we're not shying away from any expectations that we have for ourselves. We go out and we attack every day with the Bama mindset."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

18 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Slade Bolden

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 18 days, so let's look at recent Bama wideout Slade Bolden. Slade Bolden suited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates

Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN names Alabama's biggest question mark heading into 2022 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season as No. 1 in nearly every ranking and poll that is released ahead of Week 1. Nick Saban’s squad will be favored to win every game this year and is expected to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game with a perfect record.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Terrion Arnold Continues to Shine in Fall Camp

Alabama has a number of players competing for the two starting cornerback positions but one name that consistently has been brought into the discussion is redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold. The Tide are a week and a half into fall camp and Arnold has certainly caught the eye of head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Capstone
Tide 100.9 FM

Former UAB Tight End Hayden Pittman to the WWE

Hayden Pittman formerly of the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers has signed to the WWE. This past Wednesday the former tight end could be seen on the UAB Football twitter sitting with now head creative executive Paul LeVesque also known by his ring name Triple H, who offered Pittman a chance to work out in the WWE performance training gym in Florida.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
beckersspine.com

Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons

Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

UA president talks record freshman enrollment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell spoke to the media Monday about the school's record enrollment of freshmen. Bell said he expects the record to be broken this year. Learn more in the video above. "I do expect we will eclipse that and we will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy