WPFO
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
WPFO
Maine restaurant owner resigns after video appears to show him take inappropriate photo
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- A co-owner of a Skowhegan restaurant has resigned after a video shared on Facebook appears to show him taking a photo up a woman’s skirt. In the video, Eric Dore, co-owner of Old Mill Pub, is seen positioning his phone below a young woman’s skirt while she fills out paperwork.
WPFO
Man accused of stealing $21,000 worth of building supplies from Maine businesses
A western Maine man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of building supplies from two businesses. The Kennebec County Sheriff's office says 29-year-old Joshua Hine of Temple stole items from Hammond Lumber in Belgrade and Jordan Lumber in Kingfield. The total value of the stolen items is about...
WPFO
State documents reveal details about work completed without permit along Long Lake
HARRISON (WGME)-- State documents have revealed how much Maine fined a former Harrison property owner for unpermitted work along Long Lake. This is the same property owner that now faces similar accusations in Raymond for work done on Sebago Lake. CBS13 obtained state records that show new details about the...
WPFO
Airplane debris crashes down near Maine State Capitol building
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
WPFO
Former Franklin County prosecutor to be sentenced for tampering with documents
FARMINGTON (WGME) – A former Franklin County prosecutor will be sentenced Wednesday for telling a former officer he was under investigation and deleting text messages. Thirty-six-year-old Kayla Alves of Farmington pleaded guilty back in March on a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal.
