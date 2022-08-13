NEW YORK — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is celebrating a legal victory in the battle over the profits from his book deal. A state judge ruled on Tuesday that the Joint Commission on Public Ethics did not act within the law when it ordered Cuomo to re-pay more than $5 million in profits from his book because it didn't hold a hearing where Cuomo could defend himself.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO