ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama Defense Rising to Expectations

When it comes to the quest for the 2022 national title, the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive unit is ready to step up and show out. Safety DeMarcco Hellams, returning for his senior season, said, "The best thing about this defense is we're not shying away from any expectations that we have for ourselves. We go out and we attack every day with the Bama mindset."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has inked a new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club. "After a long summer of training, I'm getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub. #DollarShaveClubPartner," wrote Young. This is the most recent NIL deal for the Heisman winner, but joins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN names Alabama's biggest question mark heading into 2022 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season as No. 1 in nearly every ranking and poll that is released ahead of Week 1. Nick Saban’s squad will be favored to win every game this year and is expected to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game with a perfect record.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Calera High School#Eagle
Tide 100.9 FM

19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates

Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Terrion Arnold Continues to Shine in Fall Camp

Alabama has a number of players competing for the two starting cornerback positions but one name that consistently has been brought into the discussion is redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold. The Tide are a week and a half into fall camp and Arnold has certainly caught the eye of head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis

Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former UAB Tight End Hayden Pittman to the WWE

Hayden Pittman formerly of the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers has signed to the WWE. This past Wednesday the former tight end could be seen on the UAB Football twitter sitting with now head creative executive Paul LeVesque also known by his ring name Triple H, who offered Pittman a chance to work out in the WWE performance training gym in Florida.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy