When it comes to the quest for the 2022 national title, the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive unit is ready to step up and show out. Safety DeMarcco Hellams, returning for his senior season, said, "The best thing about this defense is we're not shying away from any expectations that we have for ourselves. We go out and we attack every day with the Bama mindset."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO