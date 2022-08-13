CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of $20 million in federal grant coming is coming to support the development of the Englewood Nature Trail – a project to convert an abandoned railway corridor into a multi-use path. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Sens Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) announced Thursday that the federal funding had been awarded. The project would convert a 1.75-mile abandoned railway corridor into a multi-use path – a concept similar to the Bloomingdale Trail at The 606 in Bucktown and Logan Square, or The High Line on the West Side of Manhattan...

