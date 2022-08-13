Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
U.S. grant of $1.66 billion for new buses aims to curb emissions
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it is awarding $1.66 billion in grants to cities and states to buy 1,800 buses in a shift to cleaner, lower-emission travel.
$20 million in federal funds awarded for Englewood Nature Trail project
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of $20 million in federal grant coming is coming to support the development of the Englewood Nature Trail – a project to convert an abandoned railway corridor into a multi-use path. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Sens Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) announced Thursday that the federal funding had been awarded. The project would convert a 1.75-mile abandoned railway corridor into a multi-use path – a concept similar to the Bloomingdale Trail at The 606 in Bucktown and Logan Square, or The High Line on the West Side of Manhattan...
CBS News
Federal government awards $20 million for upgrades to Harvey Transportation Center for Pace, Metra riders
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban Harvey is getting $20 million to upgrades its bus stop for Pace riders who also connect with the CTA and Metra. The Harvey Transportation Center, according to Pace, is where 11 routes serve connections to facilities like Amazon, UPS and others. It includes Pace route which runs 24/7 and its most heavily used route, connecting riders with, among other places, Metra Stations and CTA's 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line Station.
Comments / 0