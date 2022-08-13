Denver Police give out school supplies to students 01:12

Thousands of Denver students got backpacks filled with school supplies included on the Denver Public School's supply list. Denver Police Foundation and Kroenke Sports Charities provided the supplies, and police officers gave them out.

Denver students get free backpacks filled with school supplies. CBS

"Law enforcement officers get involved in this field to help their community. That's truly what they want to do is support their community. And this is just another aspect, where the Denver Police Department can support those in need in their community and really engage," said Megan Pletcher, Executive Director of the Denver Police Foundation.

This is the third annual Back to School Caravan. It traveled to five distribution locations, which included the backpack giveaway, extra school supplies, hamburgers & hot dogs, the Copcicle Cruiser, and bouncy castles. 2,500 backpacks were given out total.

"This has actually been a big...tremendous help on getting us and our kids their school supplies and everything they need," said Sherri Ruby, a single mom at the distribution.