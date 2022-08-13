ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
NC boy lost part of his leg after a shark bite in the Florida Keys

HUNTERSVILLE, Mecklenberg County — A North Carolina boy, 10, lost part of his leg after a shark attack off the Florida Keys. Jameson Reeder’s uncle posted images to Facebook saying they think an eight-foot bull shark bit the Huntersville boy while he was snorkeling. Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC...
