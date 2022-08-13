Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Anne Marie Van Hoven, MD: Patient-Centered Care in Diabetes
A conversation on advancements in diabetes, the rising cost of insulin, and advice regarding disease management. In a new interview with HCPLive, Anne Marie van Hoven, MD, Internal Medicine Clerkship Director, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine breaks down new developments in diabetes as well as the importance of patient-specific care.
Astonishing new stem-cell therapy may let blind people see
Genetic blindness can result from a myriad of problems, including problems with the tissue that lines the inside of the eyeball. For three decades now, scientists have tried to treat blindness by implanting healthy light-sensitive cells into failing eyes. However, these therapies aren’t always successful, as the implanted cells often die or fail to incorporate.
hcplive.com
Long-Term Opioid Tapering Does Not Benefit Suicide, Overdose Risks
New comparative effectiveness data go against CDC recommendations for tapering or abruptly ending long-term opioid prescription. Dosage tapering for persons receiving long-term opioid treatment may slightly increase risk of overdose or suicide compared to stable-dose regimens, according to new data. In findings from a comparative effectiveness trial including a cohort...
hcplive.com
Intravitreal Injection Adherence Associated with Better VA During COVID-19 Pandemic
A smaller decrease in VA at 4 months was observed in the guideline adherent groups when compared with the non-adherent groups. New findings suggest a strict adherence to COVID-19-related guidelines for intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for macular disease was associated with better visual outcomes. However, the study based in France reported...
hcplive.com
Long-Term Effectiveness of Adalimumab Reported in Patients with Noninfectious Uveitis
A total of 178 patients achieved inactive disease while continuing adalimumab, and 51 patients maintained remission after discontinuing adalimumab. New results from a real-world, clinical cohort study report positive long-term effectiveness and safety of adalimumab in patients with noninfectious uveitis. The findings additionally suggest that although relapse can occur, most...
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduced Myocardial Glucose Metabolic Rate in T2D Treatment
26 weeks of treatment with empagliflozin reduced the myocardial glucose metabolic rate by 45.1% in patients with type 2 diabetes. Treatment with empagliflozin was linked to a significant reduction in the myocardial glucose metabolic rate in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without coronary artery disease, according to recent findings.
hcplive.com
Tolerance of Some Retinal Fluid Requires Less Anti-VEGF Therapy
Higher tolerance of retinal fluid in neovascular AMD corresponded to needing fewer anti-VEGF treatment injections for same visual outcomes. A real world study of patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) supported controlled studies that suggest it may not be necessary to achieve absence of subretinal fluid (SRF) for good visual outcomes with intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) treatment.
hcplive.com
IBS Prevalence High Among Veterans
Patients with IBS more commonly had provisional post-traumatic stress disorder, IE, and bowel problems following antibiotic use. Veterans with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are more likely to also suffer from psychological comorbidities like depression and anxiety. A team, led by Andrea Shin, MD, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of...
