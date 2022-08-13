Bucs to watch in preseason opener vs. Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2022 preseason slate Saturday night, as they host the Miami Dolphins.

Here are a handful of Bucs players you should keep an eye on in their first exhibition tilt of the year:

QB Kyle Trask

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After the Bucs used their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on him, Trask spent every game of his rookie season inactive, as veteran Blaine Gabbert backed up Tom Brady.

This year, Trask has an opportunity to prove he’s grown to the point where the Bucs can trust him as their No. 2 behind the GOAT. His performance in training camp so far has been inconsistent at best, so the preseason games will be a huge opportunity for him to beat out Gabbert for the job.

Every WR

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay’s top four spots are locked up here (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage), but there’s a long list of worthy candidates who will be fighting for the remaining spots on the depth chart.

Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr. and Jaelon Darden have some experience and familiarity with the offense, but undrafted rookies like Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns could end up leapfrogging them with a stellar preseason.

LB K.J. Britt

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Veteran Kevin Minter is gone, which gives Britt an opportunity to rise up as the top backup to Lavonte David and Devin White.

David’s absence in the offseason while he recovered from a foot injury gave Britt a chance to handle defensive calls and prepare for the role, and the preseason games will be his best shot to prove he can handle the responsibility when the lights go on.

Every 2022 draft pick

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay’s rookie class is expected to have a much bigger impact this year than their 2021 group did.

Logan Hall will rotate in plenty on the defensive line, Luke Goedeke is competing for the starting left guard job, and Rachaad White has the skill set to immediately become the Bucs’ new third-down back.

Cade Otton could help replace Rob Gronkowski, Zyon McCollum is competing to be the fourth corner and a core special-teamer, while tight end Ko Kieft and outside linebacker Andre Anthony have a chance to stick as role players.

C Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered a serious knee injury on just the second day of training camp, thrusting Hainsey into the starting lineup at a critical position.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Hainsey played right tackle for his entire career at Notre Dame, but proved during Senior Bowl week that he could kick inside. The Bucs trained him as Jensen’s understudy last year, and now he’ll get a chance to replace him.