ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs to watch in preseason opener vs. Dolphins

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zocy8_0hGK0Zha00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2022 preseason slate Saturday night, as they host the Miami Dolphins.

Here are a handful of Bucs players you should keep an eye on in their first exhibition tilt of the year:

QB Kyle Trask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPSQm_0hGK0Zha00
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After the Bucs used their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on him, Trask spent every game of his rookie season inactive, as veteran Blaine Gabbert backed up Tom Brady.

This year, Trask has an opportunity to prove he’s grown to the point where the Bucs can trust him as their No. 2 behind the GOAT. His performance in training camp so far has been inconsistent at best, so the preseason games will be a huge opportunity for him to beat out Gabbert for the job.

Every WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWDRs_0hGK0Zha00
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay’s top four spots are locked up here (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage), but there’s a long list of worthy candidates who will be fighting for the remaining spots on the depth chart.

Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr. and Jaelon Darden have some experience and familiarity with the offense, but undrafted rookies like Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns could end up leapfrogging them with a stellar preseason.

LB K.J. Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feZ3n_0hGK0Zha00
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Veteran Kevin Minter is gone, which gives Britt an opportunity to rise up as the top backup to Lavonte David and Devin White.

David’s absence in the offseason while he recovered from a foot injury gave Britt a chance to handle defensive calls and prepare for the role, and the preseason games will be his best shot to prove he can handle the responsibility when the lights go on.

Every 2022 draft pick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Kse4_0hGK0Zha00
(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay’s rookie class is expected to have a much bigger impact this year than their 2021 group did.

Logan Hall will rotate in plenty on the defensive line, Luke Goedeke is competing for the starting left guard job, and Rachaad White has the skill set to immediately become the Bucs’ new third-down back.

Cade Otton could help replace Rob Gronkowski, Zyon McCollum is competing to be the fourth corner and a core special-teamer, while tight end Ko Kieft and outside linebacker Andre Anthony have a chance to stick as role players.

C Robert Hainsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXYx0_0hGK0Zha00
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered a serious knee injury on just the second day of training camp, thrusting Hainsey into the starting lineup at a critical position.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Hainsey played right tackle for his entire career at Notre Dame, but proved during Senior Bowl week that he could kick inside. The Bucs trained him as Jensen’s understudy last year, and now he’ll get a chance to replace him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bucs#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins coach has extremely high praise for Miami's roster

The Miami Dolphins did a lot to improve their roster this offseason to give new head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the best weapons that they could. Those efforts included signing talented free agents like Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert as well as trading for Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy