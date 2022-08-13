ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MT

Three people killed following pickup v. motorcycle crash near Browning

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
The Herald News
 3 days ago

BROWNING, Mont. - Three people were killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Browning Friday night.

The woman was driving a Chevy Silverado on Secondary 464 and was passing another car when it hit a motorcycle head-on, Montana Highway Patrol reported.

Both occupants of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from Fortson, Georgia were fatally injured. Neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to MHP.

The driver of the Silverado, a 64-year-old woman from Babb, was wearing a seat belt at the time and was transported for serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The Herald News

