NEWSBTC
Ethereum Rejects $2k, Retest Of $1,800 Imminent
The current Ethereum price analysis is bearish due to multiple instances over the previous day of rejection for additional upward. As a result, we anticipate ETH/USD to drop below $1,900 and then retest $1,800 as support. Ethereum Rejects Upside. Since reaching a daily high of $2012, Ethereum has corrected by...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Loses Ground While Dogecoin Metrics Soar
The cryptocurrency market has been getting frequent price movements recently with meme coins like Dogecoin minting gains. Some of the significant assets made an uptrend within the past two weeks. However, most of them couldn’t sustain the bullish trend for long. Hence, they have experienced a slight drop in prices this week.
NEWSBTC
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
NEWSBTC
Investors Should Buy These Cryptos Today: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)
Are you looking for some new crypto projects to invest in? Now could arguably be the perfect time to reshape your portfolio, because you can still get unbelievable discounts on some great projects and the bear run might be nearly over. Even if it isn’t, these cryptos have shown the potential to thrive even despite wider market conditions. If you invest in them for the long-run, you could be setting yourself up for huge gains when the market finally improves, and even some gains before that happens. And thinking long-term is wise right now. You shouldn’t be too concerned with hourly charts, that can be stressful given how volatile they can be. But if you pick the right projects and stay involved in them for the long-term, you should be preparing your portfolio for huge successes. So which cryptos should you invest in right now? Let’s have a look…
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Trades A Little Over $24,000, Can It Target $27,000?
Bitcoin price peeped above the $24,000 price level after falling from the $25,000 mark few trading sessions ago. Over the past week Bitcoin secured a 6% gain and on the daily chart the coin fell by 1%. This had pointed towards a sign of consolidation. Bitcoin price had formed higher...
NEWSBTC
How Celsius Founder Lost Millions In Crypto By Taking Over Trading Strategy
A new report from the Financial Times has shed more light on the downfall of the crypto lending company Celsius Network. Founded by Alex Mashinsky, the company has been affected by the downside trend in the sector and was forced to halt all operations, negatively impacting their clients, and filed for bankruptcy.
NEWSBTC
XRP Sluggish At Resistance – Will It Break Out After 2 Months Of Vertigo?
XRP is seen to be stuck and on tepid waters as the price is not wandering off from $0.3 to $0.39 for two months. XRP experiencing weakness with price stuck at $0.3 to $0.39. The current sluggishness that XRP price is going through is severely pinning and stopping the bulls from making any move in the upward direction.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Still Very Bearish, Says Peter Schiff
Bitcoin may be aiming for another retest of a crucial price level that prevents the digital gold from entering another bear cycle, which appears to be the next logical objective given that the first cryptocurrency was unable to break through $25,000, according to the cryptocurrency’s daily chart. Bitcoin May...
NEWSBTC
Brazillian Brokerage Firm Introduces Trading For Crypto Assets Amid Bear Market
With the gradual crypto market recovery, many players are regaining their confidence in the sector. As a result, more and more support for crypto and its products is already resuming after the terrible crypto winter. For instance, another brokerage giant in Brazil has just launched support for BTC and ETH trading on its platform.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Topside Bias Vulnerable Unless It Surges Past $24.5K
Bitcoin is struggling below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could continue to move down below the $23,650 and $23,500 support levels. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower and trading well below the $25,000 level. The price is now trading below the $24,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
6 Best New Cryptocurrency Australia to Buy 2022
With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, investors from all over the world are looking to buy the best new cryptocurrency assets in 2022. This guide reviews the 6 best new cryptos to buy in Australia in 2022. Top 6 New Cryptocurrency Australia to Buy 2022. Tamadoge – Best New Crypto...
NEWSBTC
Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names
Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
NEWSBTC
3 Best New Crypto Pairs Launching on DEXs This Week & Month
Numerous coins are constantly added to blockchain and crypto exchanges. But many projects lack utility and marketing to make them worth investing in. We found five cryptos that have tremendous potential and have their IDO (initial DEX offering) coming soon:. New Crypto IDOs – Top List. 1. Battle Infinity.
NEWSBTC
100% Sell Out On Gnox (GNOX) Presale Compared To Binance Coin (BNB) And Avalanche (AVAX) ICOs
There are certain tokens which captivate the attention of the broader crypto community during their ICO (Initial Coin Offering) phases. Several of these tokens have made tremendous rallies and become integral players in the digital asset space. Gnox (GNOX), a novel reflection token, has sold out of its ICO phase, and crypto experts have compared the hype around the token to the presales of Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX).
NEWSBTC
Skybridge CEO Lists Factors To Spur Crypto Market Recovery
The crypto industry is gradually seeing a glimpse of light with promising improvement in the performance of digital assets. Based on the flowing uptrend, Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, expressed optimism about the crypto future. Furthermore, he pointed out the key players that would positively impact crypto markets in the future.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miners Suffer Over $1 Billion Loss In Q2 2022
After incurring a number of impairment losses brought on by the decline in cryptocurrency prices, the three biggest US publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies lost more than US$1 billion in the second quarter. Bitcoin Miners In Deep Red. In the three months that ended June 30, Core Scientific Inc., Marathon...
NEWSBTC
Why This New NFT Integration May Be What Cardano Needs To Break $0.6
Cardano has been making its mark in the NFT space long before smart contracts capability was available on the network. Collections have also found a reasonable level of success, given that non-fungible tokens remain relatively young for the blockchain. Nevertheless, developers continue to push for broader adoption when it comes to Cardano NFTs, and a new partnership is allowing the onboarding of a broader range of investors.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Below 100 SMA Could Spark Bearish Reaction
Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could drop in the short-term if it stays below the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to settle above $25,000. The price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Gears Up For Another Rally After Testing $25,000
Bitcoin price has been bouncing up and down over the last couple of weeks, but the digital asset has finally found its direction. With this recent recovery, the price of bitcoin has made its way to sit comfortably above $24,000 presently. The digital asset had tested one of the most coveted spots on Sunday but had sadly been rejected. That has not stopped it, though, as bitcoin is gearing up for another rally towards $25,000.
NEWSBTC
Can Carlossy Caterpillar Achieve What Meme Coin Giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have?
As a result of the excitement around Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), other meme coins have started to emerge rapidly in the cryptocurrency market. While some were effective and garnered attention, others merely disappeared from the market. However, among the other meme-coins that became popular in late 2021, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain at the top of the list.
