ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
theozone.net

Ohio State to Start Season Ranked No. 2 in AP Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will start the 2022 football season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Buckeyes appear in AP poll for record 34th consecutive season. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will begin the 2022 season ranked No. 2...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy