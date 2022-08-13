Read full article on original website
Ohio State to Start Season Ranked No. 2 in AP Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will start the 2022 football season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Buckeyes appear in AP poll for record 34th consecutive season. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will begin the 2022 season ranked No. 2...
Notes and Quotes: Kevin Wilson and Tight Ends Talk Offensive Goals, Fall Camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight end coach Kevin Wilson met with the media on Monday along with a handful of tight ends. Here are the highlights of what was said. Kevin Wilson. + The defense is competitive. They are throwing a lot and handling it...
