WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city. The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be...
KETV.com
Sarpy County judge increases bond for 18-year-old charged in Fourth of July fireworks assault
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge called an 18-year-old facing felony assault charges for a Fourth of July attack an "extreme danger to the public." That judge also increased the bond for Maddix Foss to $1 million on Tuesday. Foss, Jeremy Brown, Brittany King and two kids...
KETV.com
Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in homicide at Florence Towers held on no bond
OMAHA, Neb. — The 20-year-old man charged in a homicide at an apartment building in Omaha was held on no bond during an appearance in Douglas County court Tuesday. Davon Brown is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. Shalonna Houston, 26,...
WOWT
Teen found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday. Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victims has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports of...
KETV.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. 27-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
UPDATE: Omaha police name victim in Monday shooting found inside vehicle
Omaha police say one person is dead after a shooting near 63rd and Jaynes. The shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln house struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating a case of shots being fired at a home. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard. Police arrived and during the course of the investigation, found that a home just west of...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
WOWT
Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
Glenwood Police make arrests for Criminal Mischief and Violating No Contact Order
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of arrests. 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Criminal Mischief 4th and Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety. 65-year-old Lloyd Wynn, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Saturday for Violating a No Contact Order.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men were robbed Sunday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of two men that were robbed by two other men with weapons. LPD said police were sent to the 800 block of N 26th St Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man wanted in connection to shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department announced that a 20-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide. OPD said that 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of firearm by a prohibited person related to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Several teens taken into custody for multiple alleged thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were taken into custody after a reported auto theft, injury accident, and larceny from an auto in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 2000 block of N 60th St. on Aug. 12 at 6:20 a.m. for a reported auto theft.
