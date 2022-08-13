ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanarightnow.com

Applications for Missoula Mayor now open, city begins appointment process

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Missoula community continues to mourn the loss of its longest standing mayor, John Engen, the city is taking steps forward in its transition process. Applications to be considered for mayor are now open and will close at noon, August 26. Acting Mayor Gwen Jones said...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Law enforcement seeking alleged Missoula Pre-release Center escapee

MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday. The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m. He is described as having a medium build, 5-foot-11,...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Sentinel RB Adam Jones Commits to Montana State

MISSOULA -- One of Montana's highest-rated recruits announced where he's heading next year, as Sentinel's Adam Jones announced his commitment to Montana State. Jones made it official via Twitter earlier on Tuesday, bound for Bozeman in spite of offers from rival Montana and Columbia, among interest from others. The senior...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Mayor John Engen passes away

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen died the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 of pancreatic cancer, according to the City of Missoula. Engen was 57 years old at the time of his passing. Elected in 2005, Engen began his first term in January 2006 and served until his death....
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
montanarightnow.com

Detectives retrieve $200,000 worth of stolen property in Missoula County

MISSOULA, Mont. - Solid investigative work over several weeks led Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives to recover more than $200,000 in stolen property. An August 3 incident in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane where a homeowner on vacation reported seeing two males accessing their home via a security camera, resulted in the arrest of the two males. The two males had been apprehended in the Wye area for burglary the prior week but then released. Information obtained from the August 3 incident resulted in a search warrant served at a separate residence where Missoula County Detectives and Deputies recovered several items of stolen property.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Gas explosion near Lolo hospitalizes, severely burns one person

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.
LOLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana Western volleyball season outlook

DILLON – The University of Montana Western volleyball team is set to kick off their 2022 campaign on the road this week. The Bulldogs are coming off the 2021 season that saw the team go 8-15 overall and 1-9 in league play. They will face-off with the Bellevue University Bruins out of Nebraska with game time set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament.
MISSOULA, MT

