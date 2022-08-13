Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - After the city of Missoula announced John Engen passed away Monday morning, the community began to remember its longest serving mayor who grew up in the place where he would eventually lead. Mayor John Engen was first elected in 2005. After he was sworn in in 2006,...
montanarightnow.com
Applications for Missoula Mayor now open, city begins appointment process
MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Missoula community continues to mourn the loss of its longest standing mayor, John Engen, the city is taking steps forward in its transition process. Applications to be considered for mayor are now open and will close at noon, August 26. Acting Mayor Gwen Jones said...
montanarightnow.com
Law enforcement seeking alleged Missoula Pre-release Center escapee
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday. The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m. He is described as having a medium build, 5-foot-11,...
montanarightnow.com
Sentinel RB Adam Jones Commits to Montana State
MISSOULA -- One of Montana's highest-rated recruits announced where he's heading next year, as Sentinel's Adam Jones announced his commitment to Montana State. Jones made it official via Twitter earlier on Tuesday, bound for Bozeman in spite of offers from rival Montana and Columbia, among interest from others. The senior...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Mayor John Engen passes away
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen died the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 of pancreatic cancer, according to the City of Missoula. Engen was 57 years old at the time of his passing. Elected in 2005, Engen began his first term in January 2006 and served until his death....
montanarightnow.com
Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest
HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
montanarightnow.com
Detectives retrieve $200,000 worth of stolen property in Missoula County
MISSOULA, Mont. - Solid investigative work over several weeks led Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives to recover more than $200,000 in stolen property. An August 3 incident in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane where a homeowner on vacation reported seeing two males accessing their home via a security camera, resulted in the arrest of the two males. The two males had been apprehended in the Wye area for burglary the prior week but then released. Information obtained from the August 3 incident resulted in a search warrant served at a separate residence where Missoula County Detectives and Deputies recovered several items of stolen property.
montanarightnow.com
Gas explosion near Lolo hospitalizes, severely burns one person
MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Western volleyball season outlook
DILLON – The University of Montana Western volleyball team is set to kick off their 2022 campaign on the road this week. The Bulldogs are coming off the 2021 season that saw the team go 8-15 overall and 1-9 in league play. They will face-off with the Bellevue University Bruins out of Nebraska with game time set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament.
