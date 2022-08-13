ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are close to signing Brighton forward Neal Maupay for an initial £10m... with Steve Cooper's spending spree set to continue after splashing more than £100m on transfers

By Derek Hunter
 3 days ago

Nottingham Forest are close to signing striker Neal Maupay from Brighton on a four-year deal.

Forest have offered around £10million with a further £5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old. Brighton left him out of yesterday’s home draw with Newcastle.

The move for Maupay follows the signing of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis and free agent Cheikhou Kouyate, as well as a proposed move for Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftqIl_0hGJvbS100
Neal Maupay is close to signing a four-year deal at Nottingham Forest after a £10million fee was agreed between the club and Brighton, with an additional £5m in add-ons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD6Py_0hGJvbS100
The Frenchman managed eight goals and two assists in 32 games for Brighton last season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCAYx_0hGJvbS100
Steve Cooper's side host West Ham this weekend following their 2-0 away defeat to Newcastle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08H99T_0hGJvbS100

All three were undergoing medicals yesterday. Dennis, 24, cost £12.75m plus £7.5m in add-ons, while Freuler, 30, will cost £7.6m.

Forest manager Steve Cooper, whose side take on West Ham in their first top-flight home game in 23 years today, says his club philosophy will be that you have to understand the past to ensure a bright future.

He sees himself as standing on the shoulders of those who brought the glory days to the club under Brian Clough over four decades ago.

Asked whether the hand of Forest’s history is on his shoulder, Cooper replied: ‘It’s never been on my shoulder — we will always stand on their shoulders.

‘I’ve enjoyed getting to meet people like John McGovern, Garry Birtles and Frank Clark who are regular faces here, and rightly so.

‘When promotion was becoming a reality, the feeling I got was, “That’d be good”. But now, we have to live up to that.

‘Forest have a great history, which is nothing to do with me. Now we’re back and I just want us to be a good version of ourselves.

‘But I’m open about saying that we’re nowhere near finished with players coming in or going.’

Forest also hope to sign another left-back, with Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri and Rangers’ Borna Barisic their latest targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1jKz_0hGJvbS100
Emmanuel Dennis has joined Nottingham Forest from Watford to bolster Cooper's attack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUWwr_0hGJvbS100
Forest have also completed a deal for free agent and ex-Crystal Palace star Cheikhou Kouyate 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYpyq_0hGJvbS100
Switzerland and Atalanta star Remo Freuler has agreed to join Forest in a deal worth £7.6m

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

