Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post
It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas slams Will Zalatoris’ mentor for ‘egregious and aggressive’ tweets attacking NBC duo
On Sunday, Will Zalatoris was able to outlast Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to earn his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. During the tournament, Zalatoris’ mentor and creator of DECADE Golf, Scott Fawcett went off on Twitter in regard to some comments made about Zalatoris by Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on the broadcast.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Cedi Osman Again Paces Turkey In Eurobasket Prep Win
For the second time in two games, Osman led Turkey in scoring, this time tallying 18 points in a 94-78 win in Poland. Last week, Osman scored 17 in a 96-70 win over Ukraine. Against Poland, he went 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, in just under 20 minutes. Osman...
NBA・
Guess What? Golf Is Good For You.
Golf has a peculiar reputation among those who don’t play it as a frivolous hobby for out-of-shape, old rich dudes. And, to be sure, many in said demographic do love their golf, but they’re not necessarily reflective of the sport’s general population — or of its great potential as an integral part of a person’s fitness and wellness routine.
Comments / 0