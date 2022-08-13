Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
KFOX 14
77 parents sign up as volunteers to patrol Gadsden ISD schools
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
There’s a Kind Place El Paso Families Can Snag Free Baby Supplies
Luckily, there is a center in El Paso that can be really helpful for women and their children. Especially women who are expecting or currently caring for a baby who need a helping hand with baby supplies. That center is based out of a church in the Northeast part of town.
¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip
A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
El Paso Public Library seeks vendors, performers for TeenTober Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers to participate in TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers. This year, TeenTober Fest is taking place on Oct. 15 at the Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough, and the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.
El Paso Firefighter Rescues Dog, Adopts Her After No One Claims Her
Firefighters are at times tasked with rescuing animals while on duty, but one El Paso Firefighter went beyond his call of duty after rescuing a dog from a canal in Socorro, Texas. Eric Gonzalez is an El Paso fireman for Station 12 and he also serves as a volunteer firefighter...
El Paso News
Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elpasoinc.com
Introducing this year's Women of Impact
Thank you to all who submitted nominations and applications to the 2022 Women of Impact. The El Paso Inc. editorial board conducts the first round of scoring to determine the finalists. A panel of past Women of Impact honorees evaluate the finalists independently and determine the winners. 2. How are...
Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
KFOX 14
Walmart reaches video streaming deal with Paramount to Walmart+ members
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart is taking its membership offering to the next level by adding a new streaming benefit. Walmart+ will soon be available for members with an added bonus – a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. Walmart+ members will be able to stream...
El Paso News
Expansion of West El Paso mental health center reaches halfway mark
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The expansion of a major behavioral health hospital in West El Paso has reached the halfway mark, officials announced Monday, Aug. 15. The 52,000-square foot addition to the Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital, at 1390 Northwestern, will include 40 additional beds, outdoor recreation space, a one-story outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of additional parking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Pasoans Excited for a Spirit Halloween Opening Eastside Store
Westsiders certainly have it made with all the Spirit stores that are opening. There are three Spirit stores where you can start costume shopping ahead of time. You can see the list of Spirit shops that are available and convenient for people on the Westside. But after hearing about the several Halloween costume shops opening up around the Westside made other locals question something.
KFOX 14
El Paso police, EPISD police could collaborate to bring more resource officers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD earns 'B' rating from Texas Education Agency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro Independent School District received an overall "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-one schools earned an A-rating in the first state accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency since 2019. All 47 rated schools in SISD...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
KFOX 14
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
How It All Started at Licon Dairy Farm: Showing a Lovely Legacy
It is safe to say everyone in El Paso has a special place in their hearts for Licon Dairy Farm. I don't know about you, but when I hear the name, I flashback to my childhood days. But this shouldn't just happen to me, I am sure other El Pasoans...
Comments / 0