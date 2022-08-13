ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

77 parents sign up as volunteers to patrol Gadsden ISD schools

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
ANTHONY, NM
93.1 KISS FM

¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip

A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Public Library seeks vendors, performers for TeenTober Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers to participate in TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers. This year, TeenTober Fest is taking place on Oct. 15 at the Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough, and the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

Introducing this year's Women of Impact

Thank you to all who submitted nominations and applications to the 2022 Women of Impact. The El Paso Inc. editorial board conducts the first round of scoring to determine the finalists. A panel of past Women of Impact honorees evaluate the finalists independently and determine the winners. 2. How are...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Expansion of West El Paso mental health center reaches halfway mark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The expansion of a major behavioral health hospital in West El Paso has reached the halfway mark, officials announced Monday, Aug. 15. The 52,000-square foot addition to the Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital, at 1390 Northwestern, will include 40 additional beds, outdoor recreation space, a one-story outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of additional parking.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Excited for a Spirit Halloween Opening Eastside Store

Westsiders certainly have it made with all the Spirit stores that are opening. There are three Spirit stores where you can start costume shopping ahead of time. You can see the list of Spirit shops that are available and convenient for people on the Westside. But after hearing about the several Halloween costume shops opening up around the Westside made other locals question something.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD earns 'B' rating from Texas Education Agency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro Independent School District received an overall "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-one schools earned an A-rating in the first state accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency since 2019. All 47 rated schools in SISD...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
EL PASO, TX

