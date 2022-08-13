Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers FREE LIVE STREAM (8/13/22): Watch NFL preseason, Week 1 online | Time, TV, channel

Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
Antonio Brown responds after Steelers rookie uses his celebration
Saturday’s Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game included an unexpected Antonio Brown reference from one of the team’s promising rookies. Second-round draft pick George Pickens was a standout performer for the Steelers on Saturday, catching three passes, including a touchdown reception, in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. After catching the touchdown, Pickens actually broke out one of the celebrations Brown popularized during his time as a Steeler.
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday
We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Report reveals latest on Alvin Kamara’s status for 2022 season
Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when. Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on...
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Seahawks announce roster moves, including putting Cody Thompson on IR
NFL teams had until Tuesday afternoon to cut their rosters from 90 players down to 85 as part of the first phase of trimming down towards the regular season. That includes the Seattle Seahawks, who just announced a handful of moves in addition to the reported trade of cornerback Ugo Amadi.
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
AthlonSports.com
2 Steelers Players Reportedly Suffer Season-Ending Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers received awful injury news this Tuesday morning. Two of their players have suffered season-ending injuries. One is wide receiver Anthony Miller, who was projected to make the final 53-man roster. The other is safety Karl Joseph. Joseph is dealing with an ankle injury that is severe enough...
Lions 2022 Joint Practice Wednesday Updates
Follow along with what reporters are observing from the Detroit Lions joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
Report: Browns have surprising stance on Jimmy Garoppolo trade
The Cleveland Browns are facing the possibility of having to play the 2022 season without Deshaun Watson. A new report suggests that Watson’s situation still may not change their thinking about how the quarterback position is handled. In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, NFL Network reporter...
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
AthlonSports.com
Kenny Pickett Reportedly Takes Big Step In Steelers Practice
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett shined in his preseason debut last Saturday night, completing 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Mike Tomlin is rewarding him for his performance. Pickett was promoted to the Steelers' second-team offense this Monday morning, surpassing previous backup...
Spurs, Heat to play in Mexico City on Dec. 17
Mexico City will host a regular-season NBA game on Dec. 17 between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. The
