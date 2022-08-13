ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountyoutlook.com

Smokey Point Community Block Party set for Aug. 21

Community organizations and family fun will come together for the 2nd annual Smokey Point Community Block Party this week. The event is scheduled for Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m., and is free. It will be held at the Village Community Services office at 3210 Smokey Point Drive. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Snohomish County, WA
Society
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Society
mltnews.com

Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood

South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
KIMA TV

Tacoma animal shelter at capacity, set to host clear the shelter event

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently caring for over 700 animals. To boost adoptions and clear up space, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, and small pets during the nationwide campaign to “Clear The Shelters” in partnership with NBC Universal and Telemundo.
TACOMA, WA
mltnews.com

Jane Lindsey Simpson: Retired educator volunteered at Edmonds Log Cabin

Jane Lindsey Simpson passed away on August 9, 2022, from the consequences of pancreatic cancer. Jane was born on August 20, 1942 in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was the daughter of James Milton and Gladys Larew Lindsey. She attended Sutherland and Faulkner Schools for elementary and secondary education in Chicago, IL, graduating from high school in 1960. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1964. At Cal, she was a member of Eta Chapter, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After graduation, she trained and worked as a legal secretary in San Francisco, CA, until 1968. While there, she attended San Francisco State University to obtain a teaching certificate.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer

Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Volunteers#Translation#Charity#Senior Health#Homage Senior Services
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
TACOMA, WA
drifttravel.com

21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back

For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
PORT ANGELES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma Housing Authority Finalizes Purchase of North Highland Court Apartments

Tacoma, WA – The Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) has acquired the North Highland Court apartment complex. Located at 3015 North Highland Street, the 35-unit community becomes the third such THA-owned property in the north end. THA purchased the property using a combination of reserve funds and a loan from Banner Bank.
TACOMA, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022

Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront

This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
EDMONDS, WA
kafe.com

Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy