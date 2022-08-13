Scientists Issue Plan for Rewilding the West With Gray Wolf and North American Beaver

Read full article on original website
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
Scientists announce plans to resurrect extinct Tasmanian tiger
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Like something out of Jurassic Park, a Dallas-based genetics company announced Tuesday it is working to resurrect Australia's extinct Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, to slow biodiversity loss and climate change. Colossal Biosciences, which is already using genetic engineering to "de-extinct" the woolly mammoth,...
natureworldnews.com
If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?
The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
IFLScience
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite
The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee
Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.
Billionaires are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice vanishes
Some of the world's richest men are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as sea and land ice melts.
Switzerland’s melting glaciers reveal human remains and plane wreckage
Soaring temperatures are prompting Switzerland’s melting glaciers to reveal their secrets, with hikers this summer chancing upon two sets of unidentified human remains and a plane wreckage lost for more than half a century. Two French alpinists found human bones last Wednesday while scaling the Chessjen glacier in the...
Fossil of 560-million year-old creature believed to be the "earliest animal predator" named after David Attenborough
A fossil of a 560-million-year-old creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, has been named after the British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough. Scientists said Monday they believe the specimen, named Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. It is related to the...
AOL Corp
Tensions grow over lack of a water deal for the shrinking Colorado River
Two months ago, federal officials took the unprecedented step of telling the seven states that depend on Colorado River water to prepare for emergency cuts next year to prevent reservoirs from dropping to dangerously low levels. The states and managers of affected water agencies were told to come up with...
CNET
Inside the Plan to De-extinct the Tasmanian Tiger
Wilfred Batty's sister had just sat down to eat lunch when, out the window, she saw a shadow flicker across the yard. A beast, slender and wolf-like, prowled around the chicken pens. The creature, a thylacine, had been the cause of great trouble for Batty and other local farmers in...
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens
Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
LOOK: 10,000-Year-Old Footprints Discovered in Utah Salt Flats of Air Force’s Training Range
Archaeologists in Utah recently discovered early human footprints dating back at least 10,000 years. The archaeologists found the footprints in the salt flats of the Air Force’s Testing and Training Range. They are believed to have been from humans walking along the riverbed during the last ice age. These...
Thrillist
Take a Submarine to the Bottom of the Great Lakes
When the waves of Lake Huron closed over my head as I sank down to the bottom of the Great Lake, I admit I was a little panicky. I definitely thought about drowning. After all, I’d nearly drowned three times in my life. Though the first two times I...
Phys.org
Scientists unravel biotic colonization history of subtropical East Asian caves
Caves have an isolated, strongly zonal environment and are home to unique and fragile biotas with high levels of endemism. However, little is known about how the biotic colonization of caves developed over time, especially in caves at middle and low latitudes. To broaden knowledge in this area, researchers led...
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be filled...
New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft
The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
Droughts are unearthing unexpected finds ranging from World War II bombs to Sin City skeletons
Across the world, severe droughts made worse by climate change are revealing old sites, ancient artifacts, and even human remains.
