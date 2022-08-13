ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Bmw Championship#1993 Pga Championship#Nbc Sports#Austrian#American#Australian
thecomeback.com

Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest

In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
GOLF
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear

Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price

By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."

Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"

Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary College Basketball Coach Dead On Monday

The college basketball world is in mourning today following the passing of one of its all-time greats. On Monday, former Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril passed away. He was 92 years old. Carril joined the Tigers in 1967 after coaching one season at Lehigh. He instantly found success, leading Princeton...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
602K+
Followers
71K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy