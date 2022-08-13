Read full article on original website
Moose Fire evacuation status eases
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 78,729 acres and is 34% contained. Effective at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Zone 5 and Zone 6 (Twin Creek south to Hughes Creek on both sides of Hwy 93) have been removed from READY (Green) status and are no longer under any evacuation status. Due to continuing fire activity on the fire’s western flank, Zone 14 has been added to READY (Green) status, and includes the area from Salmon River Road south along Panther Creek Rd just past Trail Creek Rd.
5 new fires in Salmon-Challis National Forest
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had five new fires in the last week. In addition to the five new fires on the Forest, Salmon-Challis National Forest firefighters assisted with three fires on Bureau of Land Management lands. Petes Fire (August 14): The lightning fire, located...
Hot and dry weather produces increased fire activity
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials working the Woodtick and Norton fires say dry and warm conditions are expected through mid-week, as a ridge of high-pressure builds. Monday afternoon, fire managers monitoring the Norton Fire through remote cameras observed increased fire activity. Infrared mapping shows fire growth of about 30 acres. Much of this growth is toward the Norton Lookout.
