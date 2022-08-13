SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 78,729 acres and is 34% contained. Effective at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Zone 5 and Zone 6 (Twin Creek south to Hughes Creek on both sides of Hwy 93) have been removed from READY (Green) status and are no longer under any evacuation status. Due to continuing fire activity on the fire’s western flank, Zone 14 has been added to READY (Green) status, and includes the area from Salmon River Road south along Panther Creek Rd just past Trail Creek Rd.

SALMON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO