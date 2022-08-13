This Is Me Since An Auto Accident In 2007!! Fibromyalgia & Chronic Fatigue, More Like Lethargy... Beyond Exhaustion!! To Take A Shower, Wash, Exfoliate,shampoo, Condition, Shave, Dry Hair Is Like I Completed A Full Gym Workout!! Lucky once per week... miracle twice or more a week. Never Rested No Matter How Much Sleep Or What Combination Of Meds, Good Diet Or Exercise!!
I think it's more then 1 in 5 who suffer with some kind of mental disorder these days.the uncertainty of day to day life is weighing hard on everyday people.update your sudy.
That’s it, tape a AAA battery to your wrist , welcome to Obamacare. You will be fully energized in morning. Lol
Related
Experts Say You Should Stop Buying This Shampoo ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Hair!
I’m a hairdresser, this is how often you should really be washing your hair – and it’s much less than you think
This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The One Oil Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
The body part that you first wash in the shower says a lot about you – what does your’s say?
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?
2 High-Protein Foods Experts Say You Should Eat Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
The One Supplement Cardiologists Swear By For A Healthier Heart Over 50
Health Digest
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 33