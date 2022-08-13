Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers involved in a suspected case of brutality are anticipating federal charges and have hired criminal defense lawyers. Officer Corey Morgan is facing termination for the incident, which happened in June 2020 in the Kaimuki area. Multiple body camera videos show what happened from various...
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
Visitors said Maui man used chainsaw to strike their car
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Haiku man after a family said he was harassing them on Monday. Police responded to the scene around 5:37 p.m. at Kamaole Beach Park III for a criminal property damage report. The victims were a family of five visiting from Massachusetts and they told police […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames
Officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges. Officer Corey Morgan is facing termination for the incident, which happened in June 2020 in the Kaimuki area. UH Manoa campus activity ramps up as students from across the globe move in. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nearly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Attorney General’s Office has arrested a fourth state employee as part of a 16-month investigation into allegations of theft at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport baseyard. Investigators arrested airport engineer Wesley R. Shiroma in March on suspicion of second-degree theft. Shiroma, who could...
Woman hospitalized in Waianae attempted murder case
The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man following an alleged assault on Friday night in Waianae.
hawaiireporter.com
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding
Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway. Connor Uribes was last seen in the Ainaloa area of Pahoa during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, wearing a yellow hoodie sweatshirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. Connor is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet...
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Stabbing at Kona Bar
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Kailua-Kona bar bouncer to the hospital on Saturday night. The victim worked at Ocean’s Sports Bar and Grill in Coconut Grove shopping center off of Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kona, where he was reportedly stabbed. Police confirmed the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital but have not made any arrests at this time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police turn up ‘conflicting information’ as they investigate alleged kidnapping attempt
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police says they’ve turned up “conflicting information” as they investigate a report of an attempted kidnapping in Ewa Beach and have made no arrests in the case. The incident is alleged to have happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. A 12-year-old victim...
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities renew call for information in deadly hit-and-run along H-2 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are still searching for information that may lead to the arrest of a driver who killed a woman along the H-2 Freeway earlier this month. The victim’s body was found Aug. 6 near the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp. Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15...
ktbb.com
Trump-backed Kari Lake walks fine line with Ron DeSantis in Arizona
(PHOENIX, Ariz.) -- Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake, a former Phoenix news anchor who has seized the conservative spotlight in recent weeks, was careful not to forget former President Donald Trump when she joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a rally Sunday, even as DeSantis seeks to raise his national profile ahead of a potential presidential run against Trump.
hawaiinewsnow.com
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
CrimeStoppers: Jewelry thieves are targeting senior citizens in parking lots
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are warning residents that thieves are luring senior citizens in with seemingly friendly encounters and then getting away with their expensive jewelry. The thefts are centered in Pearl City and Waiaphu and involve “unknown Middle Eastern females,” police said. Here are...
shescatchingflights.com
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
KITV.com
Korean Festival returns to Honolulu
The popular Korean Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, celebrating the food, music, dance, and culture of Korea. Korean Festival returns this weekend to Honolulu with food and K-pop Celebrate the Korean culture at this year's Korean Festival, which returns to Honolulu on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The festival...
mauinow.com
“Individuals of interest” in custody after reports of SUV following and threatening pedestrians in West Maui
Maui police have identified two “individuals of interest” after two suspicious reports Saturday night in which female pedestrians were reportedly followed by an SUV in West Maui, and threatened. In one case, the driver claimed to have a gun; and in the other incident, a gun was pointed at the victim, police said. The “individuals of interest” were in police custody, as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
2 dogs dead after break in at Kauai Humane Society
Two dogs are dead after they were hit by vehicles after the Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the organization.
Comments / 0