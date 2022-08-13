ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

KHON2

Visitors said Maui man used chainsaw to strike their car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Haiku man after a family said he was harassing them on Monday. Police responded to the scene around 5:37 p.m. at Kamaole Beach Park III for a criminal property damage report. The victims were a family of five visiting from Massachusetts and they told police […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames

Officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges. Officer Corey Morgan is facing termination for the incident, which happened in June 2020 in the Kaimuki area. UH Manoa campus activity ramps up as students from across the globe move in. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nearly...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway. Connor Uribes was last seen in the Ainaloa area of Pahoa during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, wearing a yellow hoodie sweatshirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. Connor is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Stabbing at Kona Bar

Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Kailua-Kona bar bouncer to the hospital on Saturday night. The victim worked at Ocean’s Sports Bar and Grill in Coconut Grove shopping center off of Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kona, where he was reportedly stabbed. Police confirmed the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital but have not made any arrests at this time.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
Trump-backed Kari Lake walks fine line with Ron DeSantis in Arizona

(PHOENIX, Ariz.) -- Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake, a former Phoenix news anchor who has seized the conservative spotlight in recent weeks, was careful not to forget former President Donald Trump when she joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a rally Sunday, even as DeSantis seeks to raise his national profile ahead of a potential presidential run against Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers: Jewelry thieves are targeting senior citizens in parking lots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are warning residents that thieves are luring senior citizens in with seemingly friendly encounters and then getting away with their expensive jewelry. The thefts are centered in Pearl City and Waiaphu and involve “unknown Middle Eastern females,” police said. Here are...
HONOLULU, HI
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Korean Festival returns to Honolulu

The popular Korean Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, celebrating the food, music, dance, and culture of Korea. Korean Festival returns this weekend to Honolulu with food and K-pop Celebrate the Korean culture at this year's Korean Festival, which returns to Honolulu on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The festival...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

“Individuals of interest” in custody after reports of SUV following and threatening pedestrians in West Maui

Maui police have identified two “individuals of interest” after two suspicious reports Saturday night in which female pedestrians were reportedly followed by an SUV in West Maui, and threatened. In one case, the driver claimed to have a gun; and in the other incident, a gun was pointed at the victim, police said. The “individuals of interest” were in police custody, as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
LAHAINA, HI

