Des Moines, WA

waterlandblog.com

LETTER: Citizens reply to Port of Seattle’s response regarding North SeaTac Park

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a verified resident(s). It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Waterland Blog, nor its staff:]. An August 9 Letter to the Editor, “Port of Seattle responds – ‘Airport programs create habitat, strengthen native species,’” outlined...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston is under fire alert

The National Weather Service in Seattle has upgraded alert levels to Red Flag in Thurston County. “Please be advised that NWS Seattle has rescinded the previously issued Fire Weather Watch and replaced it with a Red Flag Warning,” starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for Thurston County as well as for Clallam, , Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason and Pierce, Counties, according to Thurston CountyEmergency Management Coordinator Vivian Eason earlier today.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State

We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022

Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
BELLEVUE, WA
PLANetizen

Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan

It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Southbound I-5 reopens in Tacoma following multi-vehicle crash

TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma reopened following a crash involving three cars and a motorcycle Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash near South 56th Street just before 1 a.m. The roadway reopened to traffic around 7:45 a.m.
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
WASHINGTON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Brush Fire Threatens Pierce County WA as Hot, Dry Weather Lingers

Firefighters expressed their worries about the possibility of Pierce County, Washington, having to face a brush fire threat as the region continues to sizzle in the hot and dry weather. Local fire departments are uneasy due to the rising fire risk as Pierce County has warmed up throughout August. According...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman, identified as Nicole Lyons, at around...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
GIG HARBOR, WA

