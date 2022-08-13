ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act

Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse

(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
UTAH STATE
Source New Mexico

U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of provisions, including expanded child care tax credits and paid family leave, that many left-leaning Democrats believe are desperately needed.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television. “Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” tweeted the vacationing Biden, who was shown beaming in a White House photo as he watched the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

House passes Inflation Reduction Act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Without the support of a single Republican, Democrats in the U.S. House on Friday gave final passage to a $740 billion piece of legislation that includes historic investments in renewable energy development, a minimum tax on large corporations, and a landmark requirement for Medicare to directly negotiate the prices of a subset of prescription drugs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Denver

Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters: How...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Cost-of-living crisis: Wages plunge at record pace as bills soar

Real wages fell at a record rate between April and June as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis took hold and inflation slashed the value of workers’ pay, official figures show.When the effect of rising prices is taken into account, pay including bonuses declined 2.5 per cent in the lastest quarter compared to a year earlier. Regular pay dropped 3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.Wages increased in cash terms but have been dwarfed by soaring costs for gas, electricity, fuel, food and other goods which have pushed the overall inflation rate to 9.4 per cent.Private sector workers saw their pay...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday

President Biden will sign climate and health legislation at the White House Tuesday, after many months of Democratic negotiations. In the weeks ahead, the White House says the president will travel across the country to articulate how the bill, which is entitled the Inflation Reduction Act, will help Americans. He'll also host an event celebrating the enactment of the bill on Sept. 6.
POTUS
Reuters

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
TRAFFIC

