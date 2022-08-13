Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act
Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
thecentersquare.com
Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse
(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
‘Come On, Bernie!’ Why Democrats Left Child Tax Credit Out Of The Inflation Reduction Act
The only hope for restoring the child benefit appears to be bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of provisions, including expanded child care tax credits and paid family leave, that many left-leaning Democrats believe are desperately needed.
International Business Times
U.S. House Set To Give Biden New Win With $430 Billion Bill On Climate, Drug Prices
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday on a $430 billion bill to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices, in what Democrats view as a major political win for President Joe Biden ahead of November's midterm elections. Democrats say the legislation will help reduce the federal deficit,...
Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television. “Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” tweeted the vacationing Biden, who was shown beaming in a White House photo as he watched the...
South Carolina's Clyburn says $740B Inflation Reduction Act will be issue in midterm elections
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s James Clyburn, the U.S. House Majority Whip, said that the $740 billion bill called the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the House on Friday evening will be a major issue in this fall’s midterm elections. The bill passed on a party...
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
House passes Inflation Reduction Act
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Without the support of a single Republican, Democrats in the U.S. House on Friday gave final passage to a $740 billion piece of legislation that includes historic investments in renewable energy development, a minimum tax on large corporations, and a landmark requirement for Medicare to directly negotiate the prices of a subset of prescription drugs.
Washington Examiner
When Democrats reintroduce the Green New Deal, the GOP will need an alternative
While the Inflation Reduction Act proved that Congress can, in fact, act on climate, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) is already setting his sights on a more extreme approach. Shortly after a new Congress is sworn in this coming January, a bill familiar to climate activists will likely be introduced for the third time.
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740...
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters: How...
Cost-of-living crisis: Wages plunge at record pace as bills soar
Real wages fell at a record rate between April and June as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis took hold and inflation slashed the value of workers’ pay, official figures show.When the effect of rising prices is taken into account, pay including bonuses declined 2.5 per cent in the lastest quarter compared to a year earlier. Regular pay dropped 3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.Wages increased in cash terms but have been dwarfed by soaring costs for gas, electricity, fuel, food and other goods which have pushed the overall inflation rate to 9.4 per cent.Private sector workers saw their pay...
Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday
President Biden will sign climate and health legislation at the White House Tuesday, after many months of Democratic negotiations. In the weeks ahead, the White House says the president will travel across the country to articulate how the bill, which is entitled the Inflation Reduction Act, will help Americans. He'll also host an event celebrating the enactment of the bill on Sept. 6.
Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
