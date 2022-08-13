Read full article on original website
Soccer-Ronaldo cautioned for slapping young fan's phone
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo received a police caution for smashing a 14-year-old boy's phone to the ground following a defeat at Everton last season.
Soccer-'This is my style': Cucurella refuses to cut his locks after Romero's hair grab
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Marc Cucurella may have found himself on the Stamford Bridge turf after a painful tug of his hair by Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero over the weekend but the Chelsea defender said on Wednesday that he has no plans to get a haircut.
Watch: Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash
It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week. Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international...
