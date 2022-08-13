Read full article on original website
KDRV
Windigo Fire crews reach 60% containment along Klamath-Douglas County line
UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- The Windigo Fire's containment is up to 60% today. It has burned 1,007 acres along the Klamath-Douglas County line north of Crater Lake National Park. Northwest Incident Management Team 6 (NIMT) says, "Firefighters took advantage of the extended period of gentler weather on Saturday to...
KDRV
Lane County sees 12 drownings so far this year; officials stress water safety
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- It's the peak of summer, and many people might want to head out to Oregon's great outdoors. This includes our lakes and rivers. But, officials in Lane County want to stress the importance of water safety. They said water outdoors is nothing like an average backyard pool.
