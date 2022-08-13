Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Manchester United Interested In Hakim Ziyech And Callum Hudson-Odoi
As well as Christian Pulisic, Manchester United are also keen on the services of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.
Yardbarker
Watch: Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash
It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week. Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international...
