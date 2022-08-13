Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash
It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week. Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international...
Ryan Giggs tells court night in cell was ‘worst experience’ of his life
Former Manchester United player tearful in court as he talks of arrest for allegedly head-butting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville
Comments / 0