Predicted Liverpool Squad For Opening Premier League Home Game Against Crystal Palace - Several Injuries For Jurgen Klopp

'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview
A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted against signing Chelsea's new arrival Marc Cucurella
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why his side did not choose to sign new Chelsea arrival Marc Cucurella this summer. The Spanish left-back signed for the Blues from Brighton last week, despite being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium throughout much of the summer transfer window.
Patrick Vieira tells his Crystal Palace players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' - rather than shy away from it - ahead of Monday's Premier clash with Liverpool at Anfield
Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira's fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win.It was far from a convincing performance though as Thomas Tuchel attempted to integrate new signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella into his team. Still, Chelsea collected all three points and will hope to continue that trend with a win over Spurs today.Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side got...
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
Posession but little threat – data behind Man Utd’s Brentford drubbing
Manchester United’s woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag escalated with a 4-0 hammering by Brentford on Saturday.Here, the PA news agency assesses the statistics behind their latest defeat.PossessionFor the second week running, United dominated possession but failed to make it count. Ten Hag’s side had exactly two thirds of the ball according to the Premier League’s official statistics, an increase even on the 63 per cent in their loss to Brighton the previous week.They had 699 touches of the ball, including 525 passes, compared to 421 and 255 for Brentford, but were unable to carve...
Soccer - Premier League celebrates 30 year rise to global dominance
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The Premier League celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, marking three decades that has seen English club football transformed into the world’s leading sports entertainment product.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card
Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers his take on the Manchester City star
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his new striker Darwin Nunez will not become engaged in a goal scoring competition with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The transfers of both Nunez and Haaland sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League community early in the window. Whether it was the gravity...
‘Can He Bring Somebody in Who’s Better Than What He’s Already Got?’ - Pundit on Liverpool Midfield
Jurgen Klopp has found his midfield depleted by injuries going into just week two of the season. Thiago Alcantara was brought off in the opening fixture against Fulham last weekend, joining Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain on the sidelines resulting in an already thin midfield getting thinner. Alan Hutton believes despite this Liverpool still do not need new additions.
Jurgen Klopp exclusive interview: Liverpool boss hits out at early critics of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp believes critics were too quick to judge new Premier League strikers Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez and brands the latter as a "proper striker" ahead of his Liverpool home debut. Last week, Nunez came off the bench to score one and set up another in the Reds' 2-2...
Is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV? Channel, live stream and kick-off time
Liverpool face Crystal Palace this evening as the Reds seek to bounce back from their disappointing opening day draw with Fulham. The West Londoners were arguably the better side last weekend and were very unlucky not to walk away with all three points. Liverpool must now bounce back so they...
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez red carded for Zinedine Zidane-like headbutt in Anfield debut
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez had an eventful Anfield debut on Monday against Crystal Palace. Klopp inserted the Uruguay international into the starting XI for the first time this season "because we have no other striker," but only saw him on the pitch for under an hour due to a rare lapse of judgment. With frustration building in a match where Liverpool were down 1-0 from a goal from Wilfred Zaha, Nunez was red carded for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen -- not unlike the Zinedine Zidane headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final -- in the 56th minute.
'We Already Have No Chance' Jurgen Klopp On Premier League Title Race
Liverpool drew 2-2 in their first Premier League game of the season and Jurgen Klopp has jokingly made a prediction regarding the title race.
Battle at the Bridge! Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel have to be pulled apart after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's equalising goal... with co-commentator Jamie Carragher absolutely 'loving' touchline bust-up
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed on the touchline during Tottenham against Chelsea following the visitors' equaliser in the second half. A war of words over whether the goal should have stood resulted in the managers squaring up before being separated by members of each set of coaching staff. The...
Watch: Sensational Luis Diaz Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace
Watch Luis Diaz's incredible long-range effort, as ten-man Liverpool equalise against Crystal Palace.
'This Is A Massive Game For Liverpool' - Pundit On Importance Of Beating Crystal Palace
As Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, Paul Merson has called out the importance of a victory for Jurgen Klopp's team.
